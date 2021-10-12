Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe he found his Adam Warlock, this is Will Poulter, recently also seen in Bandersnatch on Netflix.

Deadline sources say Gunn and the executives began their long search for the person who would play Warlock in late August, with Poulter clashing with several other actors. In the end, it was the actor who starred in The Revenant and Detroit who landed the role.

James Gunn also confirmed the cast with the following Twitter announcement:

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock # GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

As you know, sometimes I demolish false rumors … so … See also Welcome to the Guardian family, Will Poulter. A fantastic actor and individual. See you in a couple of weeks.

Recall that the film that will have as a working title: “Hot Christmas”, should have been released in May 2020, then postponed to a later date after Gunn’s firing, then recalled in Marvel after a brief visit by Warner Bros. for which directed the new Suicide Squad movie. In the cast of the film will therefore return: Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot’s voice), Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket Raccoon), Karen Gillan (Nebula), ed Pom Klementieff (Mantis).