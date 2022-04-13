Will Poulter’s impressive physical preparation to play Adam Warlock – FayerWayer

Will Poulter is no longer the boy who shone in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, young Jim Bridger in The Revenant, his role as Colin Ritman in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, or his early roles in American comedy productions. Now, at 29, he has prepared to be one of the most important characters in Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Adam Warlock.

Warlock is a character that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been waiting for since the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in 2017, and who will surely have his first appearance in volume 3.

Poulter is also known for the We’re The Millers meme, a series in which he played Kenny Rossmore. But that skinny teenager is in the past, and now, his physical change has been impressive.

The British actor is the new interpreter who has had to adapt to the diet and exercise routine of the Marvel Studios heroes, to achieve the ideal physical condition to be Adam Warlock. In an interview with The Independent, talked about the preparation he has had for the role.

Will’s physical and mental effort to be Adam Warlock

Will Poulter detailed about the strict diet he has had to face: “I’m talking about amounts of food that you don’t necessarily want to eat, and, other times, insufficient food. I’ve been through a number of different diets in the past few months”.

This image of three shots from the Dopesick series in which the actor appears without a shirt and in which his muscular increase is noticed.

Will Poulter

The interpreter of Warlock said that he would not recommend someone what he did for this work: “The most important thing is your physical and mental health. The aesthetic objectives have to be in a secondary plane. Otherwise, you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic. if you don’t have financial backing from a studio that pays for your meals and workouts”.

“I am in a very privileged position in that sense. It’s hard to talk about my transformation as Adam Warlock, because with Marvel Studios it’s all secrecy. I would not recommend anyone to do what I did to prepare for this job.”, he concluded.

This is what Will Poulter would look like as Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 releases on May 5, 2023 and will feature Marvel’s most irreverent heroes: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as Groot and Rocket respectively, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Poulter as Adam Warlock. .

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Chukwudi Iwuji is also rumored to star as the High Evolutionary, and perhaps Chris Hemsworth will join the cast as Thor, among others.

Also, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the MCU, will say goodbye to the Marvel Universe on the tape.

About the plot, Marvel has not published anything about it, but it is very likely that everything is related to Adam Warlock, closely linked to the Infinity Stones. It’s also unclear whether Warlock will be a hero or a villain.

Other rumors assure that the tape will show the origin and history of Rocket, one of the most beloved characters of the public. In addition, Guardians 3 must solve the mysterious whereabouts of Gamora, who disappears after the battle in Avengers: Endgame and is a version of the past that never met our heroes or Peter Quill.