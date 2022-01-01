Will Project Re Fantasy be Atlus’ big surprise for 2022?

Although we often tend to forget it, Atlus is one of the most important software houses in the history of the medium. Megami Tensei and Shin Megami Tensei, in fact, are two series of fundamental importance for everything related to the world of JRPG and were among the first successful sagas in the history of the genre, immediately after Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy. After a very complicated financial period, SEGA’s purchase of the company has revived the fortunes of Atlus, which in 2016 entered what is on balance the best moment of its history, all thanks to the resounding international success. of Persona 5 (and in this regard the advice is to retrieve the review of Persona 5 Royal).

Is exactly in the wake of the triumph of the fifth chapter that Atlus founded Studio Zero in 2016, an internal team led by Katsura Hashino (director of Persona 5) who seems focused on experimenting with new titles unrelated to the company’s most popular series.

The state of grace in which Atlus finds itself is demonstrated by the fact that, thanks in part to the tow of Persona 5, Shin Megami Tensei V is the best-selling game at the launch in the history of the franchise and the porting of Persona 4 Golden on PC has proved a success. It is therefore not surprising that in a recent interview by Famitsu at the top of Atlus, Shinjiro Takada (product manager) declared that in 2022 the collective will aim to publish a very important title that could become a new pillar. Many have theorized hopefully that the product in question could turn out to be Persona 6, but it is much more likely that it could be Project King Fantasy, announced even in 2016.

The origins of the project

By Project Re Fantasy, to be honest, you have very little information, therefore, any type of analysis or anticipation, at the moment, is necessarily part of the world of speculation. To understand what Project Re Fantasy is – a title that is by no means definitive – we need to take a small step back and briefly return to the foundation of Studio Zero. On that occasion, Katsura Hashino spoke about the goals and values ​​that gave life to the collective.

He discussed how Atlus’ video games have always been strongly unconventional and of the fact that precisely for this reason Shin Megami Tensei’s IP was born with the specific intent of going against the JRPG of the time and their fantasy setting to aim for a different and more niche setting than the mainstream. This punk nature is what caught the attention of Atlus fans, and it is precisely to respond to this intrinsic creative need that Studio Zero set to work on Project Re Fantasy.

The work aims to reform the entire fantasy genre to rebuild it on a new foundation. This, for Hashino, will be possible thanks to the production philosophy of Studio Zero, which since the initial concept has seen the members of the group engaged in long games of board games such as Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer, as well as video games like Dragon Quest and Zelda, to fully understand the functioning of the classic mechanics – narrative and gameplay – in order to be able to adapt them to the typical style of Atlus.

The fantasy revolution

To date Atlus has released only one trailer related to Project Re Fantasy. It is a rather bizarre video, which mixes the key art of Shigenori Soejima (character designer of Persona) with some shots of real actors in traditional costumes of clear European inspiration.

The narrator of the video identifies himself as a writer, and tells of a world where disparities between the various tribes have led to war. Then follow some short and strange cards of the characters, in which the classes, inclinations and aspirations of the same are mentioned. These are anomalous cards, which mix a certain dose of irony (the warrior, who is often the protagonist of the story, is defined as a voiceless apathetic to mock the mute protagonists of the classic JRPGs) with some very particular descriptions. Also in the biography of the warrior, for example, it is possible to read that his inspiration is to “cease to exist”.

The big twist, which seems to be the key to the whole project, emerges from the words of the narrator, who claims that even within his fantasy world eternally at war people need fantasies to hold on to in order to endure everyday hardships. We are allowed to peek into these dreams, and based on what the narrator reveals it seems to emerge that the inhabitants imagine a realm eternally at peace, where men are all considered equal. One glance at Soejima’s illustrations is enough to realize that the fantasy world to which the people crushed by the conflict cling is perfectly comparable to ours.

The trailer therefore suggests that Project Re Fantasy will tell a universe in which what for us can be defined as “fantasy” represents “reality”, while our metropolises, with their skyscrapers and cars lined up in the streets, embody a reverie. generated by the need for escapism of a war-torn society.

It’s an idea that, on paper at least, is tremendously interesting and that could truly represent an innovative approach to the genre. Hashino also spoke of the fact that it has become very important for him to think about the message that an entertainment work can convey, and how that message can actively contribute to change the people who come in contact with it. This could mean that the fictional world of Project Re Fantasy will be constructed in such a way as to be a mirror image of ours, full of lessons that players will be able to assimilate and put into practice.

The Atlus revolution

Project Re Fantasy does not want to be just a video game with an innovative approach to the fantasy genre, but a real revolution also for Atlus and its older members. The presence of both has already been confirmed Shigenori Soejima as a character designer and illustrator (given the commendable work done with the Persona series from the third chapter onwards), both of Shoji Meguro to the soundtrack. For both, it is a project that is extremely far from the standards they are used to, especially for Meguro, who is a musician mainly linked to jazz and who will be called to adopt a rather different approach than usual. A great challenge for the whole team, which over time has been populated with new and above all very young faces due to the explicit choice of Hashino, who wanted collaborators able to bring a breath of fresh air to the company.

Project Re Fantasy has been in development for at least five years, and since its announcement Atlus has not disclosed any information until a few days ago, in which the collective stated that production has suffered some slowdown (presumably due to the pandemic), but that it has officially entered the last stages of processing. .

In addition to this, the few news available derive from interview excerpts and some details present within the side project, such as Soejima’s artbooks, as well as a small appearance of the red-haired elf presented in the key art of the game (which the team has firmly reiterated not to be the protagonist of Re Fantasy) as a DLC within Etrian Odyssey X. Putting together the recent statements of Atlus, therefore, it is reasonable to think that Project Re Fantasy will show itself again in the course of 2022, perhaps with the announcement of the official title, with a launch scheduled for the second half of the year or early 2023.