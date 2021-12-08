will record the end of the world?

The black box is a device whose goal is to record information. It is often associated with cars or airliners, especially when it becomes necessary to discover the causes of the accidents that involve them. But did you know, very soon, too the Earth will have its black box to record the end of the world?

The apocalypse clock is a metaphorical representation for define proximity to the advent of global catastrophe. Created to show the practical danger due to nuclear weapons during the Cold War, today it evaluates a series of different but equally disastrous threats, primarily induced by environmental problems. Currently the apocalypse clock marks 100 seconds from the end of the world, and the ticking of its hands resonates and echoes in an ever more deafening and fast way.

But if our civilization were to end what will we leave to posterity (terrestrial or extra)?

The Earth’s black box project solved this question. In fact, it was in an unknown location on the island-state of Tasmania erected a structure that will register the end of the world.

It is a colossal steel structure, equipped with solar-powered hard drives. The task of these hardware will be to preserve scientific data and analyzes related to global climate change. With the advent of the apocalypse, these data, thanks to the indestructibility of the structure, will be able to be found and analyzed by the human (and non-human) society of the future, which will be able to understand the dynamics that led us to the end.

“Unless we dramatically transform our way of life, climate change and other man-made dangers will cause our civilization to collapse.“states the official website of the project and continuing”Earth’s Black Box will record every step we take towards this catastrophe. Hundreds of data sets, measurements and interactions related to the health of our planet will be continuously collected and stored securely for future generations.“.

A conceptually similar example can be found in the doomsday safe on the Svalbard islands, a structure created for to preserve and safeguard a great variety of crops over time fundamental for humans. The differences with the black box design, however, are quite obvious. The “seed bank” tries to ensure the future of the human race in case of disaster, while the colossal “black box” will be there inert to record the decline or success of the human species. But not only.

According to Jim Curtis, director of advertising agency Clemenger BBDO, it could act as a spur to action “The idea is that if the Earth crashes due to climate change, this indestructible recording device will be there for anyone who stays to learn from it.“and, with regard to its further effect, continue”It is also there to hold leaders accountable and to make sure their action or inaction is recorded“.

The black box project, although already partially active, will see its own inauguration at the beginning of 2022, thanks to the collaboration between Clemenger BBDO, the creative agency The Glue Society, and the research team of the University of Tasmania.

The project’s core objective is to entice public opinion and global corporations to swift action to counter the doomsday scenarios that await us in the future. We live in a world torn apart by melting polar ice caps, levels of greenhouse gas emissions and the extinction of so many species that some scientists call us on the brink of sixth mass extinction.

The human being must act as soon as possible, since the black box of the Earth will provide our posterity with the account of what we have done to make theneedle of the apocalypse towards decline or salvation. How would we like to appear in their eyes?

Below we propose a photo of the immense structure, produced, together with the cover image, by the Earth’s Black Box project.