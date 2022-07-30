will resume Cuban Family Reunification Program this summer

The United States Embassy in Cuba has announced that this summer they will resume the Cuban Family Reunification Program.

As they posted on Twitter, “The US is expanding the pathways for legal migration.”

In this sense, they point out that “the Cuban Family Reunification Program provides a safe and orderly pathway to the United States for certain Cuban beneficiaries of approved family-based immigration petitions.”

Therefore, they indicated that “DHS will resume processing the cases this summer and will work with the State Department to begin interviews in Cuba in early fall.”

Recently, andhe new Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Havana, Benjamin Ziff, had spoken about his objectives at the head of the diplomatic headquarters in Cuba.

“I am very pleased to lead the US Embassy team here. Our goals include expanding diplomatic, consular and civil society ties and reinforcing support for the Cuban people.”

What consular services are currently performed at the Embassy of the United States in Cuba?

In May they resumed processing all IR-5 cases (parents of US citizens, for interviews in Havana).

Also, in June 2022, they announced that the Department would schedule all immigrant visa appointments at the US Embassy in Havana for immediate family members.

Spouses and children under the age of 21 of US citizens were included in this case, with interviews scheduled for July 2022.

