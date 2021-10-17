Will Robert Downey Jr Enter the Star Wars Universe? (Rumor)

They have been chasing each other in the last several days rumor on the possibility that a MCU actor become part of the Star Wars world. It is about Robert Downey Jr, Tony Stark /Iron Man in the Marvel universe. And fans even already have speculated who might interpret in the far distant galaxy. Let’s go and see all the details of this sensational possibility …

Robert Downey Jr and Jon Favreau

Fans would like the actor to play Thrawn.

According to this rumor, which has been around the web touching unreliable newspapers and other more truthful ones, Robert Downey Jr could be in negotiations to play a character from the Star Wars universe. All “guilt” by Jon Favreau, apparently: The Mandalorian showrunner is a close friend of the actor. Director of Iron Man 1 and 2 and interpreter of Tony Stark’s trusted bodyguard, it was Jon Favreau to insist for having Robert Downey Jr star in the film that launched the MCU.

The actor, as is known, came from a not particularly happy period of his life (he had had drug problems and had spent some time in prison), which is why Marvel was skeptical of his casting. But Favreau kept the point, and the career by Downey Jr take off since that time, as well as the MCU, which had its first major success in Iron Man.

Many Star Wars fans, raving about the news, have begun to speculate what the role entrusted to the great actor, twice nominated for an Oscar. The character they fantasized the most about was Grand Admiral Thrawn. Named in The Mandalorian, we will surely see him in the upcoming live-action Star Wars series (probably in the one on Ahsoka, or in The Mandalorian 3), and there is also an unconfirmed rumor of a possible spin-off film about him.

For now, we emphasize, the ones on Robert Downey Jr are alone rumors and fantasies (regarding his role); so we invite you to contain the hype for this news.

