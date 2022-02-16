Will rubber clogs be the new (feared) must of spring 2022?

Are Crocs destined to become the must-have of spring 2022? It can be and to prove it was Sangiovanni, who was not afraid to show them off with pride on social media.

Saint John he is no longer considered simply one of the many former Amici singers who landed in Sanremo, he is now a true style icon capable of sending messages with deep symbolic meanings through his looks. He did it recently on the Ariston stage, where to present Butterflies has focused on a series of suits of different colors, each of them referring to a precise moment of his artistic evolution. Now, perhaps because he wants to enjoy some relaxation after the stressful experience at the Festival, he is back to comfort but the particular thing is that he has worn the Crocsthe rubber slippers that until recently were worn only by doctors and nurses.

The Sangiovanni backstage look

For the return to Amici after Sanremo Sangiovanni chose a casual light blue suit by Diesel but what did he wear backstage? This was revealed (unknowingly) by Rudy Zerbi, who took a selfie with his former “scion” in the dressing rooms of Canale 5. The singer made comfort triumph, even if the cozy look was in full “ice cream” style or nurse: he has in fact combined a total white suit with the Crocs in the same color. It is not the first time that Sangio wears slippers to go out, he had done so some time ago with the well-known rubber shoes that have become iconic. Will he also be able to relaunch the Crocs trend?

Is the return of the Crocs upon us?

Sangiovanni is just one of the many stars who have shown Crocs on social media, before him stars of the caliber of Fedez, Chiara Ferragni, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande had already made him, which in recent times had recorded record sales. Why did they like them so much? Thanks to the lockdown, many have considered them the ideal accessory to go out without abandoning “home” comfort. Despite the passion of celebrities, rubber clogs are still not the best in terms of elegance, even if, when it comes to comfort, they have no rivals. Will we find them among the must-haves for next spring? The sure thing is that, after having seen the slippers with socks last year, you can really expect everything.