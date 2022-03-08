Will Russia be able to withstand the economic sanctions against it?

Armando Jimenez San Vicente, Ortega y Gasset University and Research Institute

In the 21st century, wars are fought on different fronts. They are not only limited to military confrontation between armies. The media war and the economic-financial war are a fundamental part of the military strategy of our days.

In the 20th century we witnessed the industrialization of war, whose objective was the massive elimination of enemies. Today, new ways of doing it appear, such as cyber warfare, media and social network warfare, propaganda warfare… But the most fearsome and effective is economic-financial warfare. Economic isolation is perhaps the most powerful weapon of our time to inflict damage on the enemy.

A war without a strong economy to back it up is not sustainable. The objective of financial economic sanctions is to deprive the enemy of the economic resources he needs to keep his economy running and, at the same time, to be able to finance the armed confrontation. In fact, the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine have been described as “economic atomic bombs”. The effects on your economy and finances are expected to be devastating.

These measures so seriously threaten Russia’s economic and political integrity that its foreign minister has threatened a nuclear escalation of the conflict. A disproportionate reaction to the financial sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and their allies. But they show the damage caused by international sanctions.

Space war and end of the USSR

The economic-financial war was already used successfully in the last century against Russia, causing the economic collapse of the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). The end of the communist era was the result of the inability of the USSR to maintain the economic pulse with the United States. It simply could not maintain competition in military spending and the country’s international trade isolation. Despite the fact that at the end of the 80s of the last century it was also an economic power by the value of its GDP (although at a clear disadvantage compared to the US GDP).



Source: Our World in Data



History shows us the value of economics in war. In the midst of nuclear disarmament agreements between the two great powers, a disagreement uncovered a spiral of unsustainable spending for the Soviets. Ronald Reagan, then president of the United States, abruptly left out of the negotiation the SDI (Strategic Defense Initiative), popularly known as starwars. That program was a satellite defense system that, by means of laser beams (sic), would supposedly stop the Russian nuclear offensive, destroying the nuclear warheads of long-range Soviet missiles in the stratosphere.

President Reagan’s vehement decision not to negotiate the disarmament of that program so baffled Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev that he unwittingly entered into a military spending competition that he could not sustain. That insane competition in military spending would bankrupt the USSR.

For specialists, it was this geopolitical and economic strategy that led the US to defeat its powerful Cold War enemy. Not with missiles and nuclear warheads, but through commercial and financial restrictions and a brutal escalation of public spending on weapons.

Even though starwars It was more the result of the fantasy of the time than a real anti-aircraft defense program, it finished off one of the Cold War’s opponents from within. Hence the declaration of the historian Francis Fukuyama that we were facing “the end of history” (due to the triumph of the capitalist model).

Today the economic-financial strategy is being used again. The goal for the second time is to financially strangle Russia.

China and Russia grow under the protection of neoliberalism

The last 30 years have seen the rise of globalization and the expansion of the neoliberal model. This model has greatly benefited China and Russia in their economic development by fully incorporating them into the international financial architecture and global trade. However, it has also made them more economically vulnerable as the financial system is controlled by the hegemony of the US dollar.

National wealth, according to that model, comes from openness and interaction with global markets. Globalization allowed the exponential growth of the Chinese economy and rapid and stable development in Russia despite the political and economic collapse suffered by the Soviet Union in the late 1980s.

The key to the rules of the international economic game of globalization is based on the free movement of capital. That is why the international attack on Russian economic interests has focused on its financial system, taking advantage of its global interconnection.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and other of their allies (United Kingdom, Australia and Japan) presented a series of economic-financial sanctions. These have been escalating intensity as the days go by and are seriously damaging Russian economic interests. This is part of the arsenal of sanctions against Russia:

Closure to the western financial system. The prohibition of making or receiving international transfers through the SWIFT global payment system. This sanction prevents Russia from charging for its exports of gas, oil, minerals and wheat, and paying for its imports of other goods. Limitation of access to Russian banks to international credits. This translates into the increase in the cost of the debt already contracted and the Russian sovereign debt. This measure has caused a rapid depreciation of the ruble (Russia’s official currency), which fell by 30% in a first stage. With the second round of sanctions, the currency fell an additional 12%. Pressure on Russian companies on international stock markets. This measure has caused the stock market value of Russian banks and companies to fall. We see a drop in the value of the shares of up to 40%. Paralysis of the assets of the Bank of Russia and public and private banks. Sanctions have also been imposed against political leaders and a significant number of Russian oligarchs. The action affects the patrimony of the Russian political and economic elite and, consequently, the internal support for the invasion. Mobility ban on Russian airlines. Restrictions on the use of European Union airspace by Russian commercial aircraft, as well as private planes belonging to Russia’s political and economic leadership. These measures strangle the country’s air connectivity, essential in a globalized world.

How long can the Russian economy hold out?

That is the big question. Not only because of the very high costs of the war, but also because of the severe damage to the economy caused by the growing international sanctions. The key to ending the war would therefore be in the money available to maintain the war and resist sanctions. Prospects indicate that there are very few months of margin for Russia. The country is at a clear disadvantage compared to Western countries.

The figures are overwhelming. The size of the Russian economy is about 1.5 trillion dollars, which represents only 7% of the GDP of the United States. On the other hand, the has a joint GDP of just over 15 billion dollars among its 27 members, and that of the is 2.7 billion dollars.



Source: World Bank



This battle is asymmetrical and, in the long term, untenable for Russia. In the past, economic sanctions have proven more effective than military action. Now, with multiple Western economic fronts open, it will not be the exception. In the new reality of war, economic-financial sanctions are much faster and more effective than conventional weapons when it comes to causing damage to the enemy.

Armando Jiménez San Vicente, Director Master Geopolitics, Competitiveness and Sustainable Development IUIOG, Ortega y Gasset University and Research Institute

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.