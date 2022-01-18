Will Russia Invade Ukraine? – The post

For several weeks, the possibility of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine has become increasingly concrete. Since last November, the Russian government has been massing thousands of soldiers near the border of eastern Ukraine, threatening to intervene if the West, or rather NATO, does not decide to give up keeping Ukraine under its influence, and therefore does not show with clarity of wanting to give up the process of “enlargement to the east”. In recent days, concerns about a possible Russian intervention have grown even more intense and there are reasons to believe that Vladimir Putin’s regime is indeed considering a military operation of some kind.

The first thing to bear in mind is that any Russian military operation in Ukraine would not be something new, nor particularly unexpected.

Over the past fifteen years, Putin’s Russia has shown on several occasions that it is willing to use force to guarantee its influence in neighboring countries that were part of the Soviet Union: it happened for example in 2008 in Georgia, where Russia intervened by pushing back the Georgian troops who had invaded South Ossetia; and it happened in 2014 in Crimea, when men with covered faces were sent by Putin to take control of the Ukrainian peninsula, then annexed by a very controversial referendum.

The second thing to consider is that Ukraine is particularly important to Russia, and has been for some time.

Putin would like NATO, the military alliance of which the United States is the informal leader, to provide an official guarantee in which he renounces to let Ukraine join the organization (although no one is willing to do so for now) and therefore to expand the own presence to the east. In recent days, several analysts have mentioned the long article published by Putin last July in which the Russian president spoke of the “historic unity between Russians and Ukrainians” and argued, in essence, that Ukraine belonged to Russia and that the formation of a Ukrainian national identity detached from Russia was to be considered an “anti-Russia project”.

The situation that has arisen today is particularly worrying for several reasons.

First of all for the quantity of troops amassed on the border. In April, Russia had moved around 40,000 soldiers to the border with Ukraine, less than half of the current 100,000 accompanied by hundreds of tanks and missiles of various types. On Monday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin’s ally, also announced the arrival in Belarus, a country bordering Ukraine to the south, of Russian soldiers and vehicles who will participate in joint military exercises that will also take place near the border with the territory Ukrainian: “Another possible way for an invasion,” wrote journalists Michael Schwirtz and David Sanger on New York Times.

The displacement of military may be just a move to pressure Western countries, to push them to make concessions, but it could also be the preparation of an intervention of some kind.

Another event seen with concern was the partial evacuation of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, which began over the past week and which always the New York Times he defined as “perhaps part of the propaganda, perhaps part of the preparation of an impending conflict, or perhaps a ‘feint'”. “How to interpret the evacuation has become part of the mystery of guessing the next move of Russian President Vladimir Putin”, especially after the failure of all attempts at diplomatic resolution which took place in Switzerland in January between US and Russian diplomatic representatives.

The Russian intervention in Ukraine seems such a concrete hypothesis that various analysts, experts and study centers have begun to imagine and comment on the timing and methods of the intervention.

Regarding the timing, for Max Seddon, correspondent of the Financial Times from Moscow and expert on Russian affairs, this would be a good time for Russia to attack Ukraine, especially as the US is focusing its attention elsewhere. US President Joe Biden is putting people and resources into trying to find solutions to the many problems caused by the pandemic, and at the same time countering the rise of China, which in recent years has become the most complicated country for the United States to manage. Biden, moreover, is going through a complicated moment in terms of domestic politics: he is in fact encountering great resistance in passing the ambitious reforms he had promised, and which are mostly blocked in Congress.

As for the modalities, it is not clear how a Russian attack could take place, but also on this point several hypotheses have been made.

In recent days, several American newspapers have been talking about a possible “False flag operation”, ie an operation that may want to orchestrate Russia to initiate the attack. In practice, the US and Ukrainian ministries of defense said they had gathered information that Russia had trained several people capable of handling explosives, which could stage an attack on Russia itself giving the country an excuse to attack Ukraine. Obviously, this is information to be taken with a grain of salt: there is no certainty that this is the case or that there is even the intention of the Russian government to create a gimmick for the attack, but it is not even a hypothesis to be ruled out.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a study center specializing in strategy and international affairs, has also made some speculations on how a Russian military attack in Ukraine could unfold.

According to the CSIS report, it could be advantageous for Russia to attack between January and February, without waiting for March, when the melting of the snow would make part of the ground a slush less usable for many military vehicles. The offensive could develop along three paths. The first from the north, from Belarus; the second from the center, entering Ukraine from the east and advancing westwards; and the third from the south, coming from the Isthmus of Perekop, the strip of land that connects Crimea to Ukraine.

At that point, the CSIS writes, Russia could act in several ways.

It could withdraw part of its troops, at least temporarily, if it finds the peace accords satisfactory. It could annex only the eastern part of Ukraine, but advancing beyond the Donbass, where the pro-Russian separatists are today, arriving west of the Dnieper River or also including Odessa and the strip of land that connects Ukraine to Transnistria (the separatist state pro-Russian which is located between Ukraine and Moldova: the latter option would effectively remove Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea).

Russia could finally invade and annex all of Ukraine, creating a “new iron curtain” that crosses Eastern Europe, the Middle East and reaches China from the border with Finland and the Baltic states: less likely than the others.

Another hypothesis, certainly considered more credible than the annexation of all Ukraine, is that Russia wants to initiate an attack on Ukraine without the specific intention of annexing large parts of Ukrainian territory, but with the aim of weaken and eventually bring down the government of Kiev, which is now particularly hostile to the Russian regime.

