will see him again on the pitch in 2022

TURIN – Like a scene from a movie seen and reviewed today Paulo Dybala will arrive at the JMedical accompanied by the Juventus doctor and will undergo the instrumental tests that will indicate the extent of the muscle strain in his right thigh, yet another injury in a bad season that forced him, on Saturday, to leave the field after 12 minutes. Venice.

At Juventus, caution prevails given the delicacy of the situation, even in the environments close to the player there is no desire to unbalance: the hope is that the injury is slight, since Joya stopped immediately, and therefore it is not an injury, which would force him to stop for a longer period. Even with a favorable prognosis, it seems very difficult for Joya to return to the field before the Christmas break. It was already a risk to risk it for Venice-Juventus, as he admitted Massimiliano Allegri , given that he was out in the interval of the Champions League match against Malmoe due to fatigue, repeating himself for Bologna-Juventus, scheduled for Saturday, or for the home match against Cagliari, in eight days, could prove to be deleterious.

The prospect is to see Dybala on the pitch again on January 6, when Napoli will be a guest of Juventus at the Allianz Stadium: the Argentine striker had missed the first leg, not summoned by Allegri together with all the South Americans because they returned from the national teams only evening before the trip, but will try to be there for the return match. And with the arrival of 2022 he will try to put a terrible year behind him, punctuated by continuous injuries that have prevented him from expressing himself continuously.

