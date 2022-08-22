Will Selena Gomez Make a Cameo in Season 2 of ‘How I Met Your Father’? BFF Francia Raisa Says… (EXCLUSIVE)

ads

What’s a better way for best friends to bond than by making a cameo appearance on each other’s hit Hulu shows?

Okay, obviously, most BFFs get together for cocktails at happy hour, but longtime friends Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez would make fans’ dreams come true if they made cameo appearances on Hulu’s hit shows from the other. France is currently filming the second season of How I Met Your Father, while Selena’s show Only Murders in the Building is wrapping up its second season.

In an exclusive interview with France, Distractify couldn’t help but ask the actress about the possibility of Selena making a cameo in How I Met Your Father Season 2 and the likelihood of France appearing in Only Murders in the Building.

Imagine Valentina solving murders on the Arconia!

What Celebrity Cameos Can We Expect From ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2?

While France couldn’t exactly spoil the possibility of a Selena cameo in How I Met Your Father, she did tell Distractify that the idea had crossed their minds.

“That’s an idea. Y [Selena] and I’ve dabbled in that,” he joked. “So let’s see if it comes true. I don’t know. I mean, we definitely wanted to work together before and, you know, we both talk about being in sitcoms on Hulu, how fun it is, and making a little change would be a moment, right? Let the people talk.”

Though France was tight-lipped about whether her long-time friend would be guest starring on the show, she did reveal that season 2 will have some “really fun guest stars.” She also joked that she “wouldn’t know what to do with herself” if Jason Segel returned as Marshall.

“That’s the only person I’ve been really open with since Season 1. And now I don’t really want her to come over because I’m sure she knows,” she said. “And I’m going to hide and wear red.”

Another dream guest star? Francia told Distractify that she would love to work with Mark Ruffalo on an episode.

Selena’s OMITB BFFs Are A Little Older Than Sophie In ‘How I Met Your Father’

Another famous Selena has already appeared in season 1 of ‘HIMYF’.

France was on the verge of tears when she saw a shirt that she wore as Valentina in the pilot episode of How I Met Your Father. The shirt in question featured the late Selena Quintanilla, the legendary queen of Tejano music (fun fact: Selena Gomez was actually named after the late singer).

According to Francia, the costume designer for season 1 of How I Met Your Father knew he would like Selena’s shirt, but didn’t anticipate the surge of emotions it would bring when Francia wore it on screen.

“The fact that I was able to stand out and reflect someone I really looked up to while growing up in this new chapter of my life is incredible,” she said. “When the show came out, and you know, all Latinas felt the same thing that I hit [the costume designer] up. I was like, ‘See the feedback we’re getting? Because [it’s] incredible!'”

Vaelntina has great taste in t-shirts, men and best friends.

Francia dreams of inspiring other women with her career, just like Selena Q inspired her when she was younger. “I am in such a safe place in my life as a woman, that I hope that many other people, now that I am sharing it, grow from that and, as far as my career as a Latina, and you know… see that there is hope… for your own future, don’t give up and keep trying!” she said.

You can stream season 1 of How I Met Your Father now on Hulu.

