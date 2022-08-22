Will Selena Gomez make an appearance in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2? BFF Francia Raisa says… (EXCLUSIVE)

ads

What better way to bond best friends than by appearing on each other’s hit Hulu shows?

OK, obviously most of the besties just hang out for happy hour cocktails, but longtime pals Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez would totally make fan dreams come true if they made cameos on Hulu’s hit shows. . Francia is currently filming How I Met Your Father Season 2, while Selena’s show Only Murders in the Building is wrapping up its second season.

In an exclusive interview with Francia, Distractify couldn’t resist asking the actress about the possibility of Selena making an appearance on How I Met Your Father Season 2 and the likelihood of Francia appearing in Only Murders in the Building. .

Source: Hulu

Imagine Valentina solving murders in the Arconia!

What celebrity cameos can we expect from ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2?

While Francia couldn’t exactly spoil the possibility of a Selena How I Met Your Father cameo, she told Distractify the thought had crossed their minds.

” It is an idea. And [Selena] and I touched it,” she teased. “So let’s see if it comes true. I do not know. I mean, we’ve definitely wanted to work together before and, you know, we’ve both talked about being on comedies on Hulu, how fun that is, and doing a little switcheroo would be a while, n’ is this not ? Let the people talk. »

Although Francia has been mostly tight-lipped about her longtime friend being a guest on the show, she revealed that Season 2 will have some “really fun guest stars.” She also joked that she “wouldn’t know what to do with herself” if Jason Segel returned as Marshall.

“He’s the only person I’ve been very open about since Season 1. And now I don’t want him to come because I’m sure he knows,” she said. declared. “And I will hide and turn red. »

Another dream guest star? Francia told Distractify that she would love to work with Mark Ruffalo on an episode.

Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Selena’s OMITB besties are a bit older than Sophie in ‘How I Met Your Father’

Another famous Selena has already appeared in season 1 of “HIMYF”.

Francia nearly burst into tears when she saw a shirt she got to wear as Valentina in the pilot episode of How I Met Your Father. The shirt in question featured the late Selena Quintanilla, the legendary queen of Tejano music (fun fact — Selena Gomez was actually named after the late singer).

According to Francia, the How I Met Your Father Season 1 costume designer knew she’d love the Selena shirt, but he didn’t anticipate the start of the emotions it would bring when Francia wore it onscreen.

“The fact that I was able to stand out and reflect someone I really looked up to growing up in this new chapter of my life is awesome,” she said. “When the show came out, and you know, every Latina felt the same as me [the costume designer] at the top. I was like, ‘See the comments we get? Because [it’s] unbelievable!’ »

Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Vaelntina has great taste in t-shirts, men and best friends.

Francia dreams of inspiring other women with her career, just like Selena Q inspired her when she was younger. “I’m in such a confident place in my life as a woman that I hope a lot of other people, now that I share it, will grow from this and, as far as my career as a Latina goes, and you know… to see that there is hope… for their own future, to not give up and just keep fighting! ” she says.

You can stream Season 1 of How I Met Your Father now on Hulu.

