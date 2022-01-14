Will Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short present the 2022 Oscars?

The president of Hulu Originals And ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, interviewed exclusively by Variety, believes they have Selena Gomez, Steve Martin And Martin Short as presenters of the Awards Oscar 2022 “would be a dream”.

For Erwich, the three protagonists of Only Murders in the Building could bring their chemistry to the stage:

I mean, they are an iconic trio. Of course we know why [Only Murders IN THE BUILDING] is our most watched comedy ever. They have a mass appeal. Everyone loves them. They would be a dream. That said, we’re looking at a lot of incredible talent. We have ongoing conversations with Will [PACKER, produttore degli Oscar] and the Academy about it

In Only Murders in the Building, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) cultivate their passion for mysteries by investigating a real crime that took place in their Upper West Side apartment building. The trio records a podcast as they continue their investigation, believing the death to be murder. The series was renewed for a second season in September.

In recent days, Craig Erwich announced that the Oscar 2022 they would have a tenant after three years of absence.

The president of Hulu then revealed some details of the second season of Only Murders in the Building, currently filming:

I can vouch for excellence by reading the first six scripts. I think it picks up where we left off and takes it to even bigger places. Now it’s a show that everyone wants to be a part of

The first season of Only Murders in the Building, created by Steve Martian And John Hoffman, is available on Disney +.

