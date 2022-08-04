Will Shakira end up in prison for tax evasion?

Colombian singer Shakira is accused of tax evasion. The Spanish tax authorities claim 14.5 million euros from her, which she refuses to pay and says she is ready to go to trial. This case follows the Pandora Papers. far from the atmosphere latina and the energy that her music reflects, Shakira is facing a major lawsuit that could cost her dearly. The Spanish public prosecutor’s office accused Shakira, on Friday July 29, of tax evasion and claimed the astronomical sum from her. of 14.5 million euros for facts dating back to the years 2012, 2013 and 2014. The Spanish tax authorities consider that Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011 but had kept her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, recognized as a tax haven, until 2015. The Public Prosecutor’s Office requested, against the singer Shakira, a sentence of eight years and two months in prison, as well as a fine of 23.7 million euros, reveals El País. The lawyers of the Colombian star ensure that, until 2014, the majority of her income came from her international tours and that she lived less than six months a year in Spain, a mandatory condition for declaring her tax residence in the country.

Shakira’s name was on the Pandora Papers list

The Pandora Papers is the name given to a leak of documents published at the end of 2021 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing scores of celebrities of concealing property and assets in offshore companies, primarily for tax evasion purposes. The singer was on this long list through its three companies registered in the British Virgin Islands, a Caribbean territory that is part of a tax haven.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is at the origin of several revelations on tax evasion, but also on everything related to to Uber Filesrevelations about the ride-hailing giant that leaked at the start of the summer.

Tax fraud in Spain: Shakira remains confident