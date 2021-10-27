News

Will Shiba Inu oust Dogecoin at the market cap level?

Posted on
Since early Wednesday Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit an all-time high of $ 0.00005391, it may seem that the coin is about to reach Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), but there is more to it than it seems.

What happened

At the time of publication, SHIB was up 29.9% daily to $ 0.00005371; the yield over the past seven days was 92.61%.

In terms of market capitalization, SHIB is now worth $ 21.25 billion, while DOGE’s market cap is $ 34.51 billion.

DOGE posted a daily decline of 0.94% to $ 0.26; the yield over the past seven days was 6.41%.

Given SHIB’s current offering, consisting of 394.8 trillion coins, if the token were to enjoy the same market capitalization as DOGE, its price it should rise to $ 0.00008741, an increase of 62.74%; this calculation assumes that Dogecoin does not increase further in price.

Because it is important

Although in terms of market capitalization now SHIB is the 11th largest digital currency in the world and DOGE is the 9th – with only USD Coin between them – the gap between the two currencies is still considerable.

The gap doesn’t seem entirely insurmountable, considering SHIB has grown by 774.71% in the past 90 days and by 644.68% in the past 30, but it is still a difficult task.

DOGE has also had a good year so far: since the beginning of 2021 it has had a yield of 4,503.42%.

Whether or not SHIB will oust DOGE will depend on whether the latter can maintain the current price momentum and on the price trend itself in the near future.

Read also: Robinhood, focus shifts to equities in Q3

