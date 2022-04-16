Will Shiba recover from the recent smack? Bitcoin dives to meet the Titanic while Dogecoin spreads its wings to try to stay afloat… BTC BTCUSD DOGE DOGEUSD SHIB SHIBUSD

photo freepik.com

Today cryptocurrencies seem to be experiencing very mixed results. From what is observed on April 15, 2022, Bitcoin and Shiba have suffered a significant drop. Could it be caused by the recent statement from the CEO of Amazon about the “NO” to the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment on the platform? for On the other hand, Dogecoin spreads its wings to try to stay afloat. Is it because Elon Musk intends to get another big piece of the cake called Twitter?

Bitcoin today has a market price of $40,337.78, which is reflected at the moment as a drop of 2.36% during the last 24 hours and 7.99% during the last seven days. Your market volume is 26,791,287,376

Bitcoin seems to be falling. If a few days ago he was recovering from another fall, today he seems to be trying to get back on track. During the day yesterday, around 4:00 PM, Bitcoin touched the highest point of the entire day. After that moment, a fairly strong fall began from which he still has not recovered. The graph shows a positive advance, but not an immediate recovery.

Chart showing the BTCUSD cryptocurrency stock price in real time over a one-day time frame.

Dogecoin shows a market value of $0.1457. Today I experienced a rise of 3.95% and a loss of 3.84% during the last seven days. The market cap is placed at $19,399,851,268.

Dogecoin seems to have good reason, possibly supported by Elon Musk’s decisions on Twitter. Yesterday around 3:04 PM Dogecoin reached its highest price of the day. Route it suffered falls like other cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin was able to withstand multiple drops and then continue to rise and almost recover at this time of day.

Chart of the pair and cryptocurrency DOGEUSD in real time seen and seen in a time frame of one day.

Shiba Inu today has an exchange quoted price of $0.00002606, indicating a loss of 1.01% over the last 24. Favorably noted is its 3.88% gain for the last seven days. Its capitalization is currently at $14,310,227,611.

Shiba Inu has problems that he seems to be getting out of not very quickly. The graph shows how its price reached its daily high at forest 3:20 PM yesterday. After reaching the top at that time, SHIB had not very strong declines at first, until reaching 7:30 PM, touching its minimum price of the last 24 hours. After hitting that last bottom, Shiba appears to be resuming its upward path, falling well behind its top from yesterday.

Graph cryptocurrency and SHIBUSD pair in real time and displayed on a one-day time frame.