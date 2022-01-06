Will Smith: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Will Smith he is one of those actors who made the history of cinema and who knew how to use his talent and his humor to enter the hearts of the public and make him become attached to him, succeeding fully. The American actor has always worked hard to build a solid career and to get to where he is now, also appreciated and respected by many colleagues. But in his life there is not only acting, but also and above all the love for his family.

Here, then, are ten things to know about Will Smith.

Will Smith: his films

1. Has starred in famous films. In 1990 he began his real career in the world of acting with Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, which lasted until 1996. Immediately afterwards he made his debut in the cinema with The damned of Hollywood (1992) and continues with films such as Bad Boys (1995), Independence Day (1996), Men in Black (1997), Public enemy (1998), Wild Wild West (1999), The legend of Bagger Vance (2000) and Ali (2001). Later, he works in Men in Black II (2002), Me, Robot (2004), Hitch – He does understand women (2005), The pursuit of happiness (2006), I’m legend (2007), Hancock (2008) and Seven souls (2008). Among his latest films, there are Men in Black 3 (2012), After Earth (2013), Focus – Nothing is as it seems (2015), Shaded area (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), Collateral Beauty (2016), Bright (2017), Aladdin (2019), Gemini Man (2019), Bad Boys for Life (2020) and A winning family – King Richard (2021).

2. Will Smith is also a voice actor, producer and screenwriter. Over the course of his career, Will Smith has experimented with different areas of cinema, playing different roles. As a voice actor he has lent his voice for animated films Shark Tale (2004) and Undercover spies (2019), as well as having conducted the documentary One Strange Rock (2018), while as a producer he worked on films such as Showtime (2002), Me, Robot, The Pursuit of Happiness, The Secret Life of Bees (2008), Seven souls, The Karate Kid – The legend continues (2010), One Spy Is Not Enough (2012) e Annie – Happiness is contagious (2014). As a screenwriter, however, he got his hands on the script of the series All of Us and an episode of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, while he laid out the story for the film After Earth.

Will Smith in Aladdin

3. Will Smith put his all into playing the Genius. In order to give life to the Genius of Aladdin, Will Smith tried to figure out what Robin Williams had done in the days of the original film. After seeing him several times, the actor realized that his colleague had simply put himself into the character. In doing so, Smith also decided to do the same thing, especially to avoid a copy and paste of the previous one that would have absolutely no benefit either to him or to the character.

Will Smith in Suicide Squad

4. He really enjoyed the role of Deadshot. With Margot Robbie And Jared Leto, Will Smith was one of the lead actors in the 2016 film Suicide Squad and admitted that he really liked Deadshot, for the simple reason of never having played a character who doesn’t give a damn about everything in a legitimate way and also for not having to be the moral pillar of the film. Precisely because of the controversial nature of the character, who kills without thinking twice, Smith has revealed that he has also made a little effort to be able to get in touch with this aspect of Deadshot.

Will Smith: Who is his wife

5. Will Smith got married twice. Will Smith has always been a mild enough man in his private life, so much so that he has never dated many women. In fact, the actor from Philadelphia married the actress in 1992 at the age of 24 Sheree Zampino, from which he had his first son, Williard “Trey” Smith III, born in November of the same year. After divorcing her in 1995, Smith remarried two years later to her colleague Jada Pinkett, known in 1990 during an audition for Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air and remained friends until 1995. The two, in fact, had started dating while Smith was still married. From their union, they were born Jaden Smith (1998) and Willow Smith (2000).

Will Smith and his children

6. He has worked several times with his son Jaden. When we talk about Will Smith we often also refer to the wonderful family he created and, above all, to his relationship with his son Jaden. The two are very close, so much so that Smith has decided to take him with him to the set of the film Gabriele Muccino, The pursuit of happiness (2006), playing father and son respectively. The two then returned to work together in the film by M. Nigh Shyamalan, After Earth.

7. He recovered the relationship with his son Trey. Trey Smith was only three when his parents, Will Smith and Sheree Zampino separated. The father had long since started dating his current wife and between Smith and his first child there has not always been an idyllic relationship. Trey felt betrayed and abandoned, and both he and his father have struggled for years to try to come together and lay a solid foundation for their relationship. And they succeeded. In fact, the two last year decided to dedicate a vacation, served to spend time together and to consolidate their union.

Will Smith and his physique

8. Keeps you in great shape. Will Smith has always been known for his extraordinary physical shape, which has led him over the years to fill very intense roles. Recently, however, the actor said he has reached his worst but is also ready to get back in shape. Thus was born the miniseries The Best Shape of My Life, published on YouTube and where the actor finds himself intent on following a rigid physical training to regain the shape and muscles with which he is known.

Will Smith is on Instagram

9. Will Smith has a very popular Instagram profile. If there is an actor who has an Instagram profile that is an understatement to say very popular, that actor is Will Smith. In fact, Smith has something like 57 million followers, a staggering figure. The bulletin board of his profile is full of images and videos that often see him as the protagonist of his projects and work but also, and above all, in moments in which he is with his family.

Will Smith: Today

10. He is experiencing a new phase in his life. 2020 and 2021 were two pivotal years for Smith. Not only does he seem to have overcome the well-known marriage crisis with his wife, but he has also published his own autobiography entitled Will. In this book, Smith has retraced his entire life without sparing anything, dealing with both the most extraordinary and the most negative aspects. Smith also has a new movie coming up, A winning family – King Richard, for which he was nominated for several awards and which could lead to a third Oscar nomination.

