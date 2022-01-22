Will Smith, a difficult and violent childhood

Hollywood actor Will Smith, in his autobiography, revealed that he had thought, in the past, that he wanted to kill the person who hurt him the most and those close to him.

Will Smith is currently at the cinema with the film A Winning Family, film about the life of the two tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams in which the actor plays the role of his father Richard. An interpretation that also earned him the Golden Globe win this year for Best Actor in a Drama.

But the man born in Philadelphia made himself known thanks to the TV series of the 90s Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air in which he plays himself. A sit-com that had exceptional success in the United States, so much so that it went on the air for six consecutive years. Over the course of his career, Will Smith went on to earn two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor first for his role as Muhammad Ali in the film. Ali in 2001, then for The pursuit of happiness in 2006 in which he played Chris Gardner.

In late 2001, the Hollywood actor also published his autobiography entitled Will. A term that does not only indicate the name of the author, but also the future of certainty in the English language. The book was co-written with Mark Manson, an American author and blogger.

Will Smith, the revelation about the father in his autobiography

In his autobiography, published in Italy on 11 November and edited by Longanesi, Will Smith touches on various topics in his life. From his adolescence, to the family, up to touching the delicate theme linked to the father. The actor’s dad, which bore his own name as a custom in the States, it was indeed a violent man who frequently used alcohol.

He was a man who terrified the family and who also beat up the mother of Will Smith. “I was nine when I saw my father hit my mother in the head so hard that she lost consciousness. The moment I saw her bleed, in that bedroom, was probably what, more than any other in my life, defined who I am today ” wrote the actor in his book.

From that moment on, Smith has always felt guilty for not defending his mother Caroline so much that he even thought about suicide several times. Then the father fell ill, no longer proving to be dangerous towards the family. And just in adulthood, while taking care of Will Senior, the Hollywood star even revealed that he had thought he wanted to kill the man.

“One night I was escorting him to the bathroom in his wheelchair and stopped in front of the flight of stairs between his room and the toilet. I remembered the promise I made to myself as a child: that one day I would avenge my mother. And I had an instinct to drop him down the stairs. Then I shook myself and went on to the bathroom ”. Will Smith revealed in his autobiography. A shocking story, which however shows how much the boy has suffered in the past.