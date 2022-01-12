Will Smith: “A winning family is the American dream”

Will Smith, fresh off the Golden Globe, returns to the cinema as an actor and producer in A Winning Family – King Richard, from 13 in Italian cinemas.

“The story of A winning family – King Richard it is that of an impossible dream. Almost everyone has impossible dreams. There are things we do only if they seem possible to us, if we believe we can do it. The story of Richard and this family is largely the American dream. ” So Will Smith, star and producer of the film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, which will be in theaters tomorrow for Warner Bros. In the film: Aunjanue Ellis she plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandy” Williams. Saniyya Sidney is Venus Williams, while Demi Singleton is Serena Williams. Then there are Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen, and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. Also in the cast are Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and Craig Tate

Will Smith and sisters Venus & Serena Williams

A Winning Family traces the training and career of two tennis stars. Central figure mister Richard Williams.

Armed with a clear vision and an ambitious career plan, the man is determined to let his daughters Venus and Serena into the story. Training on the abandoned tennis courts in Compton, California, the girls are shaped by their unyielding father and mother’s more balanced intuition, defying all odds and expectations. Based on the thrilling true story that will inspire the world, the film follows the dream of a family whose unwavering determination will deliver two of the greatest legends in international sport.

“There are very few countries on earth where Venus and Serena could have made it – says Will Smith -. Basically, the film highlights the desire to want to surpass ourselves, even if circumstances may prevent us at times; it is therefore up to our fortitude to overcome them. It is the fulfillment of a wish for all of us ».