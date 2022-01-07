Will Smith accidentally fights while

Will Smith shared a video where he accidentally scrolled while training with the Miami Dolphins.

The actor shared a video of the awkward moment with his 57.1 million followers on Instagram yesterday (Jan.6).

“Training with the Miami Dolphins was fantastic until morning coffee crept into me,” Smith wrote. “Wait for it …”

In the clip, file I am a legend The star is seen on its knees, stretching its body through a muscle roller when it accidentally breaks the wind.

After the fart was released, it was possible to see Smith looking around shyly to see if the moment was captured on camera.

His question is answered when the room full of people bursts out laughing. He says, “I’m sorry about that.” “Excuse me.”

Smith then jokes: “Do you guys shower here?”

Commenting on the video, the Oscar nominee wrote: “They told me to relax all the muscles.”

The clip blew Smith’s fans crazy, with many commenting on the post to share their reaction to the video.

transformers Director Michael Bay commented, “We love to cut it – young film crews love to show authenticity. That’s why I love you, you’ll keep it real ”.

Another added, “It happens but there’s something really funny when it comes to Will Smith.”