News

Will Smith accidentally fights while

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Will Smith shared a video where he accidentally scrolled while training with the Miami Dolphins.

The actor shared a video of the awkward moment with his 57.1 million followers on Instagram yesterday (Jan.6).

“Training with the Miami Dolphins was fantastic until morning coffee crept into me,” Smith wrote. “Wait for it …”

In the clip, file I am a legend The star is seen on its knees, stretching its body through a muscle roller when it accidentally breaks the wind.

After the fart was released, it was possible to see Smith looking around shyly to see if the moment was captured on camera.

His question is answered when the room full of people bursts out laughing. He says, “I’m sorry about that.” “Excuse me.”

Smith then jokes: “Do you guys shower here?”

Commenting on the video, the Oscar nominee wrote: “They told me to relax all the muscles.”

The clip blew Smith’s fans crazy, with many commenting on the post to share their reaction to the video.

transformers Director Michael Bay commented, “We love to cut it – young film crews love to show authenticity. That’s why I love you, you’ll keep it real ”.

Another added, “It happens but there’s something really funny when it comes to Will Smith.”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hugh Jackman responds to Bangchan and greets Felix

September 27, 2021

‘Finch’ Tom Hanks a robotic engineer on a post apocalyptic Earth

November 12, 2021

Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the cast of the adaptation of the well-known musical

November 5, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo shared what important advice Selena Gomez gave her

August 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button