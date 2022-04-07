Entertainment

Will Smith, admitted to a luxury rehabilitation clinic to overcome the impact of the attack on Chris Rock

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Will Smith cries at the Oscars
/AP

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

No, ‘Step Up’ Wasn’t Channing Tatum’s First Movie

3 mins ago

The biological mother of one of Angelina Jolie’s daughters broke the silence and made a request

14 mins ago

The 10 Best Nicole Kidman Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

26 mins ago

The 7 most impressive dresses of the post-Oscar party and the horror of Julia Fox

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button