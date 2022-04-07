Will Smith, admitted to a luxury rehabilitation clinic to overcome the impact of the attack on Chris Rock

Dafter the attack on Chris Rock At this year’s Oscars Will Smith seek expert help to coping with stress at a celebrity rehab clinic. The American actor was the protagonist of the night of the Academy Awards when he slapped the comedian after he made a joke about the actor’s wife’s shaved hair, Jada Pinkett Smithwho suffers from alopecia.

This moment had such an impact that, according to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, the artist will spend time in a rehabilitation clinic. “The impact of the attack has affected Will very much, so he will receive help to deal with the stress”explained the newspaper.

“This is, without a doubt, the battle of his career. Being a high-level retreat frequented by the rich and famous, where they hope to find the strength they need to move forward,” he continued telling ‘The Sun’. Will Smith hopes, according to the newspaper’s source, to return in time to save his career and reputation. Let us remember that, after the official apology, the actor has already been fired from the Oscars of the Film Academy after the aggression.

“I give up my membership at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and accept any other consequences management deems appropriate,” Will Smith said in a statement.

For its part, the organization of the awards opened a disciplinary file against the interpreter for “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior and that compromises the integrity of the Academy”.