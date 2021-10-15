Will Smith against the new electoral laws in Georgia

The actor and director Antoine Fuqua are involved in the making of the anti-slavery film Emancipation. They decided to move the shooting to Louisiana, because they strongly disagree with a reform that will penalize the vote of minorities and the most disadvantaged groups of the population.

Will Smith has decided to move the filming of his next film to Apple Emancipation: by the State of Georgia, where the true story that inspired the script really happened, in Louisiana. “At this historic moment our nation is trying to eliminate the residues of institutionalized racism to achieve true racial justice”, reads a statement from Smith and director Antoine Fuqua. “We cannot in good conscience economically support a government that implements regressive electoral laws that aim to restrict access to the vote “. The reference is to recently passed laws in Georgia that modify the electoral mechanisms in a way that many have described as disadvantageous, especially for the weakest electoral bands and minorities.

After the chaos following the last presidential elections, the state led by the republican governor Brian Kemp took advantage to push through an electoral reform that makes identification processes more complex voting by post (disadvantaging, in fact, people with lower income who often do not have identity documents), limits the letterboxes dedicated to voting, prohibits feeding the voters queued to vote and set up a state commission that won’t necessarily be bipartisan. The reform, also criticized by President Joe Biden, is of particular concern producers of films and series, which in recent years have found in Georgia a favorable context for filming thanks also to incentives and tax credit made available by the state. From The Walking Dead to Black Adam numerous titles are being worked on in Georgian territory.

Loading... Advertisements

In recent weeks personalities like the actor Mark Hamill And director James Mangold they made it known that they wanted to boycott the state, while others said they were more cautious: mega-producer Tyler Perry, while criticizing the law and comparing it to the so-called Jim Crow laws (the segregationist era measures that specifically targeted people of color), pointed out that in the last presidential elections Georgia “It is colored blue”, that is, he collected a majority of democratic votes, something that could be repeated in the next elections for the new governor, scheduled for November 2022.

More delicate, however, is the situation of Will Smith’s film, which has also moved for reasons of opportunity: Emancipation tells the real story of a black slave, Peter, who escaped through the swamps of Louisiana during the American Civil War and then joined the ranks of the abolitionists. A photo of his back completely covered with sores and scars from the violent lashes, published in 1863, shocked public opinion by giving irrefutable proof of the barbarism of the slaveholders. The message of the film, according to the protagonist and the director, would fail if it were decided to endorse an institution that is trying to penalize, albeit in another way, minorities and people of color.