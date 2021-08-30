Will Smith also becomes a Battle Royale character

Fortnite it has now become a mirror of popular culture. Countless characters from comics, cinema, music and other media have found a place on the roster of the famous battle royale, and today the same fate has also fallen to Will Smith.

Today’s game store update brought with it Mike Lowrey’s skin, policeman played by Will Smith in the Bad Boys movies. This is an epic level costume priced at 1,500 V-Buck and features the Detective Duffel Bag back, with a nice pair of weapons on display. The Mina Vagante Knives collection tool also belongs to the same set, characterized by an uncommon level of rarity and sold at the price of 500 V-Buck. You can see the whole set in the preview image of this news. What do you think? Will you buy it?

We take the opportunity to inform you that on Everyeye.it you will find the guide to complete the challenges of Week 12 of Season 7 of Fortnite. Also keep in mind that Wild Week 2 is currently underway, which has pulled out of the warehouse some items that send the players of the battle royale into the air, that is Portable Slits and Bouncers.