Will Smith also joked about people with alopecia in the past

Oddly enough, after all the scandal caused by Will Smith having hit Chris Rock in full ceremony of Oscar Awards 2022it turns out that the husband of Jada Pinkett talso joked in the past about alopecia during a TV show.

the actor of king richard, Will Smith, he was a guest on a tv show and made a joke about someone on set who had no hair. “He has a rule…. He must wash his head every morning. That’s a rule. he follows the rules man, he follows the rules… It’s just a joke, come on…”, the actor is heard saying, referring to someone who belonged to the musical band of the show.

Let us remember that the actor became known precisely in the humorous television series. “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air“. In it she shared a chapter with Chris Rock. His wife Jada Pinkett Smith I would have also stepped on the television set. She auditioned, but she was not selected due to her short stature. However, that marked the beginning of what would later become an idyll of love.

By then, Will Smith was married to Sheree Zampino in 1992 and they had the first child of the actor known as Trey Smith. After three years of marriage and a child, they separated and Will immediately looked for Jada and would not separate from her. Currently, the marriage gets along very well with the actor’s ex.

Around 2010 Chris Rock and Jada Smith agreed to do the voices of two of the characters of Madagascar. At that time there was talk of a possible romance. There are many photos that confirm that they did have a close friendship. In 2016, Chris Rock even made a joke about the couple at the Los Angeles gala. Oscar Awardsr of that year. Jada and Will expressed their discomfort with the few nominations of artists of color and this was taken as a boycott by them towards the committee of color. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “Saying Jada Smith boycott the Oscars is like me calling for a boycott of Rihanna’s panties. Nobody has invited me ”, was the joke of the comedian.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith they have 27 years together with some marital crises and brief separations. In 2020 Jada spoke before the Facebook Watch cameras on her show Red Talk Table about an affair she had with her son Jaden’s friend four years ago, rapper August. However, both acknowledged not having been together at the time. They have also admitted to having an open relationship: “Marriage cannot make you feel like you are in a prison,” Jada Smith assured immediately after releasing that news.

