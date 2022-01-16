Will Smith, an Oscar-favorite father-king – People

He missed the statuette with the nominations for Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness now Will Smith, 53, tries to chase the Oscar and, according to forecasts and praise for his excellent performance, he could really hit the mark. He is the protagonist of A Winning Family – King Richard, in theaters with Warner from January 13, in second place after Spider-Man, a powerful story of tenacity, stubbornness, exemplary rigidity. Only in this way Richard Williams, an African American night porter, first in Louisiana then in California, however it is in a black and gangasta suburb, can with determination that borders on the dictatorship of a father-master, decide clearly even before the birth that two of his daughters, Venus and Serena, would one day become the queens of professional tennis and Wimbledon, despite skin color and zero current account.

Will Smith, who produced the film with his wife Jada Pinkett and the tennis champions, and strongly wanted it, turns into King Richard willing to make the two very young women make every sacrifice until they reach the goal, becoming for everything. the black world is a model of self-determination and black power.

Aged, humble and seductive at the same time, with a magnetic gaze and a face that exudes poverty and sacrifice, Will Smith transforms himself into the parent who never wants to lose sight of his children, molding them to make sense of their future, with ‘sacred’ rules, in a mix of faith and trust. Could it be her year? Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film not only introduces a story known in the world of tennis but portrays a family that in the 90s was rare in that environment: blacks, not at all refined, plunged almost by chance into this traditionally snooty world to upset it and definitely make it more pop. A story of social redemption and ‘revenge’ on whites as well as a book coming out these days in addition to the film, The Williams by Andrea Frediani and Matteo Renzoni (Newton Compton Publisher), reconstructs with historical fidelity to tell the two icons of tennis beyond the many records, including the 30 slams in two.

A sporting story that seems written for Hollywood. It all stems from an interview with Venus when she was fourteen, in which Richard Williams at one point responds to the reporter defending his daughter.

“When I saw her for the first time about twenty years ago, Venus ‘face entered my heart and I imagined that I wanted to be my daughter. That interview had really changed my parenting'” says Will Smith. . It is an interview that dates back to 1995: “Venus’ gaze struck me, she was so sure that her lion, her father, would not allow anything to happen to her and I immediately fell in love with Richard Williams. ABC reporter doubts, with a certain cynicism, Venus’ confidence in being able to beat her opponent, the girl simply replies that ‘she believes it’, but the father interrupts the interview to remember that he is interviewing a girl of only fourteen years”. What was King Richard’s mission? That of shaping, slowly and inexorably, day after day and without any pause, the strongest player in the world, Venus, and at the same time the player who will be destined to overcome her, Serena. And this also by moving the family from quiet Michigan to Compton, one of the most violent urban areas in the United States, where death is a daily commodity, as happened in 2003 to Yetunde, sister of Venus and Serena. “Richard Williams – adds Will Smith – was wildly misunderstood and so I liked in this film to humanize his overly demonized figure in the world of sport. In reality he was simply a genius”.

According to his autobiography, Richard, as is regularly seen in the film, coldly decided that his children would become tennis stars before they were even born. And this is by watching a tennis tournament on TV where the winner had taken home $ 40,000 in just four days.

Richard, then a night security guard, had seen his American dream, and that same evening he put his hand to a seventy-page written plan to turn his future children into tennis greats. Will Smith, finally, recounts the first meeting with Venus: “We sat down and she immediately said to me: ‘It is as if we had been brainwashed. Our punishment was that of not being able to play tennis, our father with we should never push, force ourselves. It was as if there was an enchantment between us; he threw fuel on the fire that Serena and I already had inside “. Venus is Saniyaa Sidney and Serena Williams is Demi Singleton.