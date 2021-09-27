Will Smith and a relaxed stomach, an example of “Fat acceptance”?

In the ninth episode of Caro Corpo, the Sky Tg24 column dedicated to body positivity, we start from the well-known actor’s “worst form” to retrace the origins of the body positivity movement and that “fat-in” in Central Park. From 1967 to XXL model Tess Holliday

We never expected from Will Smith: after having always seen him with a perfect body, from “Man in Black” to “Bad Boys” through “I am Legend” we found him in boxers and sweatshirt open on Instagram with a belly more relaxed than usual and the caption: “I’m in the worst shape of my life”. A post that his followers liked a lot and that in the first day alone collected 6 million likes and 100 thousand comments. The post is the inspiration behind the ninth episode of Caro Corpo, the Sky Tg 24 column dedicated to bodies and body positivity, which deals with fat acceptance.

Body positivity is not just for women: the “Brawn” prove it Fat acceptance means accepting fat, whether it is in your own body or in the bodies of others. It is a fundamental part of body positivity that is often forgotten. The body positivity movement, born in the late 60s thanks to fat and black American activists, was and still is against discrimination against fat bodies. In 1967, radio announcer Steve Post launched an invitation for all overweight people to do a Fat-In in Central Park in New York. A kind of flashmob against discrimination. So 500 people gathered with protest signs, diet books to burn, along with photos of the model Twiggy, identified as the ideal of thinness.

The activism continued until the 2000s when model Tess Holliday arrived, author of the book "The not-so-subtle art of being a fat woman". The model was chosen by the Milk Management fashion agency as the first plus size model. For the first time we were faced with an XXL size. One wonders: does the message that Will Smith wanted to launch with his post reflect the movement of the origins?

Will Smith, new physicist: “I love this body but I want to feel better” It is an evolution in the representation of bodies, both for famous actors of the star system and for male bodies. Will Smith with his post seems to say: “My body is like this today and I accept it for what it is”. A very popular message, which would not have been possible just a few years ago and which certainly creates empathy with the public. To confirm this Will Smith has also published several photos of his followers who, inspired by his sense of acceptance towards his body, have also sent them photos in underwear, imitating him. For an ironic and powerful effect at the same time. However, if we want to analyze the message thoroughly, we must add that Will Smith has a mini series in six episodes on Youtube ready for him, entitled “Best shape of my life”. Not only to get back in shape, but to have the best shape ever, with the help of professional athletes, scientists and several Youtubers.