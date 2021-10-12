Will Smith and Alicia Keys leading docuseries on YouTube Originals

YouTube has decided to try their hand at original series and, to do so, has decided to collaborate with great celebrities such as Will Smith and Alicia Keys

The actor Will Smith and singer Alicia Keys were approached by YouTube to help form a programming for the original YouTube docuseries. The two work on different projects, the idea of ​​the digital platform is only one: to try their hand at creating original products that can interest their audience.

Among those arriving on the Tube it is certainly to remember Best Shape of My Life: a six-part docuseries focusing on Will Smith. The project is by Westbrook Media and shows Will Smith’s path to recovering his sculptural physical form. In this show, if we want to call it that, we see the American actor fighting with himself, improving daily also thanks to the comparison with different guests: professional athletes, scientists and several YouTubers. The actor had previously collaborated on another mini series for the online platform, entitled Will Smith: The Jump.

For his part, however, the artist Alicia Keys will be the protagonist of a docuseries coming this summer. We will see the American star in Noted: a program consisting of four episodes in which some fans will be invited to celebrate a very important milestone with her: twenty years of Songs in A Minor. In addition, those who will be guests of the program will be able to accompany her to the studio to attend the recording of her eighth album.

Another docuseries coming to YouTube is Ice Cold: centered on the rap band Migos, it starts from the analysis of the jewels worn by hip-hop artists to focus on deeper themes such as racial discrimination and the vaunted American dream. Directed by Karam Gill, this docuseries will consist of four mini episodes and will arrive on the Tube this summer.

As well as these other miniseries are coming to YouTube, so you need to keep your eyes peeled for all the news that comes along!

