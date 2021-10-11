Will Smith and Alicia Keys star of YouTube’s Originals series

Will Smith, with its fitness odyssey, and Alicia Keys, for the expected docuseries to be exact, they were the stars of the event Brandcast Delivered in which YouTube presented its series list Originals. Two of the projects built around celebrities and top content creators from the online video giant, as well as others designed to support specific causes, which chief business officer Robert Kyncl has detailed.

Best Shape of My Life (but the title is tentative) by Will Smith is expected to arrive in 2022. It will be a six-part series about fitness and the actor’s own attempt to improve his fitness. Professional athletes, scientists and experts will be among the guests, while the episodes will be directed by Dexton Deboree. Not new, since for YouTube OriginalsOn the occasion of his 50th birthday, Smith jumped from a helicopter flying over the Grand Canyon in 2018 in a beneficial bungee-jump. And perhaps the recent post in which he himself made fun of his ‘post pandemic’ silhouette acquires a further meaning

We should preview the docuseries this summer Noted by Alicia Keys. Four episodes in which we will follow the singer-songwriter in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of her album Songs in A Minor, as he heads to the studio to record his eighth disc.

Among other YouTube original productions, the third and final season of the comedy Liza on Demand starring Liza Koshy, and Ice Cold, the new docuseries produced by the hip-hop trio Migos, which explores issues related to racial inequality. In addition to the special Recipe for Change (expected on June 16), in which celebrities, chefs and activists celebrate the Asian culture of the Pacific islands.

Other titles: Barbershop Medicine, on the impact that race and socioeconomic status have on health care and longevity; a special global live stream for the Pride Month (June 25), in collaboration with The Trevor Project to raise funds for LGBTQ + youth; the second season of Could You Survive the Movies, of the contest Instant Influencer and the successful Brazilian series Whindersson: Próxima Parada.

During the event, YouTube also announced a new interactive product called “Brand Extensions”. Which is expected to be available globally by the end of the year and will allow users to click on an ad without interrupting their viewing experience.