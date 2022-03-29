Will Smith and Chris Rock: $15 million to box

Getty Images

Renowned actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock in the face last night at the Oscars. Jake Paul is willing to shell out a lot of money to see the two settle scores in the boxing ring.

During the March 27 broadcast, Rock made a joke directed at Smith’s wife about her hair loss. Smith then approached the comedian while he was onstage and hit him in the face with his right hand. If he didn’t see it, you can watch the uncensored moment below via the YouTube embed:





“The Problem Child” spoke on Twitter about the viral altercation. In response to Sal Vulcano, who tweeted: “About how much money do you think Jake Paul will offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV?”, Paul replied: “$15 million for Will Smith and $15 million for for Chris Rock ready. Let’s do it in August on my billboard.”

The next day, the boxer compared the Smith-Rock incident to the clash between UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal last week. “Chaos” filed charges against Masvidal, alleging his rival punched him twice in the face at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida.

According to a report by NBC News, Rock refused to take legal action against Smith.

Realizing this, Paul tweeted: “Chris Rock did not press charges, but Colby Covington did. He just shows how cursed Colby is.”

That same night, Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his work in king richard.

Paul also commented on Nate Diaz’s contract situation

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has been campaigning for months to get back into the Octagon and on March 26 asked the UFC to release him from his deal.

“I would like to request to be released from @ufc @danawhite @hunter,” Diaz tweeted. “I apologize for asking online, but give me a fight as soon as possible, I have things to do.”

Paul gave his opinion on the amount of money Diaz should receive for his next fight, specifically against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Masvidal.

“Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20 million per fight or 20% of event revenues for fighting either Dustin, Conor or Jorge,” Paul tweeted. “That’s 20% of all revenue (not just PPV). Pretty simple math. If you discuss this, then you don’t know shit about the fight business.”

Monday💰 Lesson: Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20M per fight or 20% of the revenue of the event for fighting any of Dustin, Conor or Jorge. That’s 20% of all revenues (not just PPV). Pretty simple math. If you dispute this then you don’t know shit about the fight business. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Paul plans to box again in August, according to social media posts

“The Problem Child” plans to return to the ring in August, according to recent social media posts. On March 26, just he tweeted: “August”. And in a video he shared on Instagram of himself training, he said, “I’m back in August, baby.”

The undefeated Paul has won four of his five fights by KO/TKO, including a one-punch KO of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021.

