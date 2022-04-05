Will Smith and Chris Rock: Did the ‘Fresh Prince of Rap Predict the Slap? This VIDEO confirms it

More than a week after controversial delivery of the Oscar Awards 2022still continues to talk about the topic of Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Recall that during the ceremony, the comedian made a joke on the shaven head of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife that caused the actor to give him a slap to Rock.

Related news

After the events, many important things have happened, such as the sorry from Smith to Rock, the resignation of Will to the Academy, as well as the response of Chris, who assures that he has not yet processed the facts.

Now it comes to light that the controversy could have been predicted by the series starring Will Smith “The Prince of rap“, popular program of the 90.

NBC/IMDB

The prediction It would be found in the episode # 17 of the fifth season called “Will is from Mars”, which was broadcast on February 20, 1995.

In that episode, Will and his fiancée Lisa (Nia Long) attend couples therapy to resolve issues about their relationship, as well as set a date for their wedding.

Getty Images

At that instant, Will is provoked by one of the attendees (Sherman Hemsley) and after being insulted, the act ends with violence where they both hit each other, while Lisa and the assistant’s wife also argue.

Similarities in the chapter and real life are based on the fact that everything occurs as a result of Will Smith’s anger at an insult, although in the program it is towards his mother.

Getty Images

While the aggression takes place foam bats in the comedy series, and in real life it was a slap in the face.

It should be noted that Chris Rock participated in one of the episodes of the last season of “The Prince of rapalongside Will Smith.

amv