Will Smith and Chris Rock: police go to the actor’s house after slapping the comedian at the 2022 Oscars | Famous

Los Angeles police officers appeared at the house of Will Smith just two days after the violent behavior he had on Sunday March 27 in the Oscar Awards 2022.
Both artists have been harshly criticized. On the one hand, the presenter is pointed out for having made a bad joke regarding the condition of a person. On the other hand, the unjustified and violent reaction on the part of her husband is questioned.
Why did the police go to Will Smith’s house?
This Tuesday, March 29, Los Angeles police showed up at Will Smith’s mansionin the exclusive area of Calabasas, in California.
The authority was seen entering at 2:40 in the afternoon, according to the Page Six portal. Lizette Salcon, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told that outlet that they came after someone reported a drone flying through the posh neighborhood.
He did not confirm if the Smiths were the ones who made the complaint or it was made by another neighbor.
“Simply we sent that unit there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” the spokeswoman confirmed.
“But when the agents got there, they couldn’t locate the drone. She had already left the area.”
Will Smith could face charges for slapping Chris Rock
” The city attorney (of Los Angeles) could file charges based on the evidence without necessarily depending on the victim,” said Steve Cooley, Los Angeles County District Attorney from 2000 to 2012, in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, the 29th.
“The victim has no control over whether or not a prosecutor should file charges,” Cooley continued, “yet charges actually can and should be filed because the crime was against the state of California“.
“This is not Chris Rock vs. Will Smith in a criminal matter. The Los Angeles Police Department and the city attorney shouldn’t close the door to what was an obvious and easily verifiable criminal offense,” said the former prosecutor.
Almost 24 hours after what happened, Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock in a message via Instagram: “I would like to publicly apologize to you Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”
Academy considers punishing Will Smith
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will decide on Wednesday the 30th the possible “consequences” that it will determine after a “review” of the altercation, it said in a statement.
According to the EFE agency, “the punishments that the institution is considering” for Will Smith range “from suspension from the Academy, immediate or temporary, to a reprimand, or even withdrawal of the prize he won on Sunday for his leading role in ‘King Richard'”.