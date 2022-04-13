Will Smith and Chris Rock take advantage of the incident at the Oscars

AEven though more than two weeks have passed since Will Smith Y Chris Rock starred in a scene never seen in the history of the Oscar ceremony (there were voices that assured that it was a montage), the truth is that the actor’s slap to the comedian as a result of a joke related to alopecia suffered by the first woman, Jada Pinkett Smith, keep talking. What no one could imagine is that behind the incident there was going to be an economic benefit for those involved.

Although Will Smith has come out badly after the slap after seeing how the hollywood academy vetoed him for the next ten galas, Netflix has paralyzed ‘Fast and Loose’ and Sony postponed ‘Bad Boys 4’, the truth is that paradoxically their income has not only not been affected, but has increased.

The reason hides in ‘Will‘, the memoirs published last December, because after the incident they have become one of the most demanded books in the United States, as reported by ‘Forbes’ magazine. In fact, in the ranking of ‘New The York Times’ has jumped from 14th to 2nd.

The interest aroused by the autobiography of Will Smith is explained by the chapters in which the actor recounts aspects such as his suicidal thoughts or the complex relationship with his father whom he adored while hating him for the violence with which he treated his mother. “My father abused my mother but, at the same time, he was also one of the best men I’ve ever known. That’s a conflict that really hits you because you think ‘Shouldn’t you hate someone who abuses your mother?’ It took years. and years in being able to process that dichotomy”, he would explain in ‘El Hormiguero’.

Chris Rock, who from the first moment refused to denounce Will Smith, is also knowing how to make the most of the most famous slap of recent times despite being the one who took it. Not in vain, since then his comedy shows They are counted as full wherever you go.

Whether because of the morbidity that it arouses or if it refers to the matter, the truth is that the public does not want to miss his monologues, even though, it is not known whether in jest or seriously, Chris Rock has revealed his intentions. “I’m fine, I have a full show and I won’t talk about it until I get paid. Life treats me well. I got my audience back. At some point I’ll talk about it. And I’ll be serious,” he said.