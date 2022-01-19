Will Smith and his “King” Richard debut in 2nd place

Unstoppable back to 1st place Spider-Man: No Way Home

Once the Christmas holidays are officially over, January is in full swing, which has always been a slow month for film releases, with the exception of New Year’s exploits. Also due to the spread of the Omicron variant and the increasingly stringent restrictions that revolve around the hall (FFP2 mask, ban on consuming food and drinks, reinforced Green Pass obligation) third weekend of the month does not record particularly positive data. It highlights a 35% drop of receipts compared to the previous weekend and a total budget of approximately 3,263,516 euros. In the same period last year the figure was around 15,380,641 euros – thanks also to the debut at the cinema of Me Against You – The Revenge of Mr. S.

In weekend of January 15-16 the new children’s film by the duo who became famous on Youtube – Me against You: Lost in time – must be satisfied with the 3rd place. The other two releases on January 1st – Belli Hello And Matrix Resurrections – collapse instead at 4th and 7th place. After the small parenthesis of Thursday 13 – during which the podium was led by the new entry Scream – returns adamant to 1st place Spider-Man: No Way Home, which about a month after its release seems to be the only film capable of still recording record collections (€ 181,992 only on Sunday). Instead, he made his debut at 2nd place King Richard – A winning family, thanks to the enormous popularity of Will Smith – in the smell of Oscar after winning the Golden Globe – and to a story of redemption and tenacity (that of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams).

The new chapter of one of the most prolific slasher horror sagas of all time comes down to 5th place. To the 6th place the last new entry of the week is positioned – Latin America – a new effort by the D’Innocenzo brothers, which won € 80,794. They complete the ranking The King’s Man – The origins (8th) – the film also fails to break through due to patchy programming – and two diehard titles released during the holidays: House of Gucci (9th) And Sing 2 – Getting stronger (10 °). No big box office titles are planned for next week, so the films currently in programming could enjoy a final weekend in which to try to conquer higher numbers and positions.

