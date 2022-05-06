Will Smith and Jada Pinkett on the verge of divorce? so they could divide their fortune

ANDin a single moment Will Smith became one of the most attacked characters in Hollywoodall in the wake of the actor’s slap in the face of Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars to defend his wife, Jada Pinkett, after the comedian made a joke about his alopecia.

A little over a month after that world-famous episode, too many things have happened in the life of the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, from being the victim of innumerable criticisms to different rumors arose about the true face of Smith. and Pinkett’s intimate life.

Either because the media pressure has been excessive or because this moment has been the tip of the iceberg in the couple’s relationship, Versions that the marriage is about to divorce are gaining strengthwhich will represent a huge legal battle that will divide Smith’s fortune.

Some outlets cite Pinkett’s cool reaction and lack of support for her partner after the media turned on Smith, and the split could be finalized once Will returns home from his ongoing spiritual journey to India.

“There were problems between them for years, but now they hardly speak. The tensions between them have been palpable,” sources told Heat Magazine.

After 25 years together, including periods in which the couple took time off amid rumors of infidelity and open relationships, Jada Pinkett would be entitled to half of Will Smith’s fortune, no less than 350 million dollars.

This potential division of assets would occur in this way due to the laws of the state of California that indicate it, so Pinkett would add to his net worth, which is currently $50 million, the amount of $175 million.

However, not everything is decided and Smith and Pinkett are expected to engage in a legal battle that could be bigger than that between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.