Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: a petition asks that they stop giving interviews

Petition on Change.org asks to stop Will Smith and Jada Pinkett from giving interviews; according to the petition, certain details should not be of public interest.

“Nun breaks me er ca ‘. You broke me er ca'”, the great Gigi Proietti would have turned to Will Smith so. Change.org, on the other hand, launches a petition to ask to stop the protagonist of I am legend and his wife Jada Pinkett to give interviews; according to the petition, certain details should not be of public interest.

Currently, the petition against Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith launched by Dexter Morales on Change.org last November has reached 15,000 signatures. Apparently, the petition is called “Poor Will Smith” and hints at the details revealed by the famous actor over the past few years. For details we refer to those concerning the private life with his wife Jada Pinkett.

For example, Will Smith recently told a sexual anecdote involving Jada Pinkett and her grandmother. Not to mention the revelations made by the woman regarding her relationship with August Alsina and Tupac Shakur. The users who signed the petition emphasize how everything they know about the couple does not come from their will but from random finds online. For example, one user wrote: “I have learned more about this family in the past 3 months than in the previous 10 years”.

Another, however, stated: “Not everything has to be in the public domain! Free us from them two”. I mean, Will, a sabbatical from interviews wouldn’t hurt!