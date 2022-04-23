Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are about to divorce

After the slap Will Smith gave to Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars for a joke about alopecia Jada Pinkett Smith, It seems that the marriage could be in a bad state, according to a source told Heat magazine.

This situation that caused the actor to be banned from the events of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for a decade. “Ever since the Oscars scandal, the tensions between them have been palpable,” the source said.

The media TVNotas assures that, according to the laws of California, If this divorce were to occur, Pinkett Smith would receive half of the actor’s fortune, which is valued at $350 million.

Additionally, the British outlet Ok! Magazine assured that the divorce process could last more than 5 years and that it would be one of the “ugliest in the history of the show”.

These rumors occur after Jada Pinkett Smith declared that she did not want to talk about the slap yet and from what resurfaced an interview from 2018 in which confessed that she never wanted to marry Will Smith.

