Will Smith and Jada Pinkett split?

The slap that Will Smith gave presenter Chris Rock on March 27, during the Oscars ceremony, has unleashed different versions about the relationship between the Prince of Rap and Jada Pinkett, his wife. There is even talk of a possible risk of divorce.

After the media earthquake, last week and during her Red Table Talks program, Jada posted a message stating that they will talk about their relationship when the time comes.

“Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries that we have made around our healing will be shared at the table when the time comes, ”she pointed out in what is the first official position of the marriage.

But while the Smiths withhold comment, the entertainment press speculates loudly about what the couple is going through right now. On April 4, for example, US Weekly quoted a friend of the couple, who claimed that Jada was upset with her husband not only because of her violent reaction, but because she would never have asked him to defend her.

“It was the heat of the moment and he was the one who overreacted. He knows it, she knows it”, would have said the close source.

In a video circulated hours after the Oscar ceremony, taken from behind the wedding table, the actress is seen laughing after a shocked Chris Rock says he just took a hit.

As Will, already seated, yells at Rock to stop putting his wife’s name in his mouth, Jada stands erect and motionless.

For its part, during the first week of this month, the newspaper The Sun assured that Smith made the decision to enter a rehabilitation clinic to overcome the stress he was facing. The outlet quoted a Hollywood source as saying the clinic was a retreat used by the rich and famous.

“This is without a doubt the battle of his career. Will hopes that everything will move forward so he can come back and save his reputation and his career,” the insider said.

Subsequently, Heat magazine turned to an anonymous source, who assured that Will and Jada barely speak, so the fantThe person in question says that Will has a fortune of $350 million, half of which Jada would be entitled to according to the California laws.

“It could be one of the ugliest divorces in show business history,” the source noted, according to Heat. Divorce asthma is looming over them.