Will Smith and Jessica Chastain triumph at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The race towards the Oscars 2022 is getting closer, so any ceremony or gala that is held in American territory can set a precedent in what could happen on the next red carpet. It is the case of the sag awards, commonly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards. These awards usually mark the course, at least in the field of interpretation, of those actors who will finally win the statuette. Although it is true that without going any further, last year they did not coincide with the Oscars neither in the female category (Viola Davis won it) nor in the male category (posthumous title for Chadwick Boseman). Last night the interpreters’ guild awarded the most relevant prizes to Will Smith and Jessica Chastain.

It should also be noted that CODA rose with the characteristic acknowledgment of Best Casta consideration that in 2021 fell to The trial of the seven. CODA is an Apple production that has mostly deaf actors, except for the protagonist, the daughter of the family who suddenly begins to be fond of music, having to decide if she gives her dream time to stop helping in the business of your family with this disability. The cast was very grateful for the award, appreciating the visibility this gave to all those who are deaf. In sign language they transmitted a “I love you” that was replicated by the actors and actresses present there.

On the other hand, in terms of individual considerations, it was Will Smith for Williams method and Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s Eyes. Smith’s thing is not too surprising, since this 2022 Oscar for Best Male Performance seems to be between him and Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog. What has been surprising is that of Chastain, since both Kristen Stewart and her Lady Di in Spencer, as Penelope Cruz in parallel mothers are better positioned for the award. Among other things, because the actress who plays the well-known televangelist has received negative reviews for the excessive makeup that her character wears.

In the series category, they were Succession, ted lasso and the squid gamethe titles that brought together the majority of awards in this branch of the Actors Guild.