Will Smith and Kimberly Loaiza: Celebrities who have forgiven infidelity in their relationships

Speaking of infidelity refers to that which occurs when an individual does not respect the loyalty he owes to someone or something. A faithful person is the one who maintains an assumed commitment while the one who is unfaithful it does exactly the opposite.

And it seems that no one is exempt from being “cheated”, not even Hollywood stars, who despite having not only physical but also material gifts, are victims of infidelity on the part of their partners.

Would you like to know if your favorite celebrity has been cheated on? In The Sun of Hermosillo We pass the data to you.

Read more: Now yes! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Robert Pattinson

During the filming of the sequel to “Twilight”the protagonists Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart They started a relationship, being the interpreter of “Bella” who decided to be unfaithful in the relationship, since apparently she had something to do with the film director Rupert Sanders in July 2012.

Being besides being famous also a human being, the now Knight of the Night, in the midst of the scandal when the news was known, got drunk, cried in public and went to live at the house of Reese Witherspoon.

Do you want to receive news directly on your cell phone? Subscribe here to our WhatsApp channel

David Beckham and Victoria

During several years of marriage, it is said that victoria beckham He has had to forgive several infidelities on the part of the former professional soccer player, continuing before the public as a happy stable couple, could it be that true love forgives everything?

What would happen if the now technical director found out that his wife Victoria cheated on him with someone else? Do you think he would forgive her? The answer would turn out to be very interesting.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Although the marriage of Beyonce with the rapper, seemed one of the most stable in the artistic world, they were not the exception to label them as marital failure, because despite the fact that initially the infidelity on the part of Jay Z They were just rumours, the singer affirmed such a situation in her album entitled “Lemonade”.

At the album release Beyonce hints at the existence of infidelity in phrases as explicit as “You can taste dishonesty”, “What a way to treat the girl who loves you”, “Imagine for a moment that you were not famous or rich, would you be willing? no, they used to hide from you, lie to you”, “This is your last warning, you know that I give you life, if you do it again, you will lose your wife” or “Today I regret the day I put on this ring “.

Although after confirming it the couple decided to give their marriage a second chance, after these hints and perhaps a little more, we doubt that Jay Z be completely calm.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

Currently one of the most controversial cases of infidelity between celebrities, since the person involved and victim in the relationship turned out to be the beloved actor and singer Will Smith.

His wife Jadeconfessed to him in person during a public interview that he was unfaithful with the rapper August Alsinafriend of his son Jaden.

The couple justifies infidelity After confessing that it happened during a stage in which the marriage was not at its best, and after that they decided to give themselves a space, which was then impossible to believe, because in social networks and publicly, Will He always showed the affection and love he feels for his wife, which comes to feel even more anger towards Jada, making the actor’s fans see that she does not deserve it.

Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza

These recognized tik tokers They are one of the most beloved and followed couples within the platform, which began in Youtube.

Although in their videos and other public content they always showed a pure and faithful love, with the arrival of their first daughter this seemed more credible… Until a video leaked on networks, where Pantoja is exhibited with another woman, ended their relationship perfect.

During this process the sides were divided, the content creators, who are also singers, took advantage of what happened to release separate issues referring to what happened, which meant that the relationship was over forever.

But this only lasted a few months, because after a short time kimberly He forgave his partner’s infidelity and they decided to get married, having their second daughter to save their marriage, or well, did they try?

The message that is always shared in a general way is the same, do not believe everything you see on social networks, everything that seems to show a perfect relationship with time ends up disappointing, as it is in the case of celebrities whose personal lives are exposed. in most cases without your consent. Do not mistakenly think that because you are poor they cheated on you, there are millionaires who are victims and models operated on bodies “perfect” They don’t escape infidelity either.

Stay informed and follow us on Google News.