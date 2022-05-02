Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan star in ‘I Am Legend 2’ – Movie News

Your prayers were heard! ‘I am Legend’ will have a sequel and Warner Bros. confirmed that Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will be the protagonists.

His prayers were heard ¡I’m legend will have a sequel! That 2007 science fiction movie starring the iconic Will Smith, whom we saw back in theaters with King Richard: A Winning Familyhe will make a little time in his schedule to film i am legend 2 next to the actor Michael B Jordan.

We are not dreaming it, a few minutes ago Warner Bros. announced that it is already working on the second part of the story of Robert Neville at the end of the world, the only man who had been immune to the virus that ended humanity. Both Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will produce, from the script by Akiva Goldsman, who was also the writer of the first feature film.. dead line It was the first international media to give the report.



Instagram/Will Smith Will Smith posted this photo on his official Instagram account following the announcement of the ‘I Am Legend’ sequel.



For his part, Will Smith announced the news with a photo to his personal Instagram account in which he tagged actor Michael B. Jordan; Thus a duo is born! You can relive the first part of I am a legend for free through HBO Max.

