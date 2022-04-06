Will Smith and other celebrities singled out for being violent

It’s been over a week and Will Smith has been in the news ever since he slammed comedian Chris Rock after getting upset over his comment about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, during the Academy Awards.

Although he —half— apologized that same night during his acceptance speech, after receiving the Oscar for Actor, and then he did it again, already including Chris Rock in the apology, via Instagram, and finally announced that he was retiring as a member of the Academy, this has not been enough, as his reputation has been affected by his explosive temper.

Gone are his achievements as an actor and today all that is talked about him is about his aggressiveness and his bad way of handling his outbursts of anger, thus joining the list of celebrities who are considered violent.

And in the tutorial, are swimsuits with ruffles still used?

kanye-west

If we talk about aggressive celebrities, we must start by mentioning the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian. The singer Kanye West, or Ye —as he now calls himself— has carried out a violent act on more than one occasion.

One of the most recent incidents was when he attacked a fan who was waiting for him outside a nightclub in the Soho Warehouse area, in the city of Los Angeles. After asking him for an autograph, Kanye reacted violently, knocking him to the ground and starting hitting him.

Witnesses recorded the events. Kanye was charged with assault and remains under investigation by US authorities.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to six months in prison, since he is accused of a crime classified as minor.

Mel Gibson

In 2010, actor Mel Gibson managed to reach an agreement with his then-partner, Oksana Grigorieva, after she accused him of domestic violence. According to the woman of Russian origin, while the two were arguing at her private home, the actor slapped her.

She immediately called the authorities and charged him with domestic violence. During the dispute, both requested restraining orders, in which neither could approach the other.

“I slapped Oksana with an open hand in an attempt to bring her back to reality,” Mel told authorities.

Finally, although Gibson acknowledged having hit her, he managed to reach an agreement so that the lawsuit would not proceed, since in the past he had already been accused of having driven while intoxicated and of having made anti-Semitic comments against a police officer when trying to arrest him.

Taryn Manning

Although she stole our hearts when she played the dam Tiffany Doggett, in the famous series Orange is the new black, in real life it seems that the personality of Taryn Manning is completely different.

On more than one occasion, the actress has been singled out as violent. One of them was from an ex-friend of hers, who accused her of having threatened her with death. Of these facts, both requested restraining orders, so they could not get close to each other. However, Taryn disregarded the order, so she was summoned to a hearing that she did not attend, for which a judge requested her immediate arrest.

In other events, Holly Martman, her makeup artist, also sued her for violence, after the actress assaulted her in her New York apartment. For these same facts, Manning was prohibited from approaching her former makeup artist.

Mark Wahlberg

Although more than 30 years have passed, we must not forget that the famous actor Mark Wahlberg was imprisoned for violence. It was in 1988 when he, being a minor, assaulted two men, when he belonged to a gang of gang members.

As a result of the events, one of the men lost an eye and the other was injured.

Just for being a minor, Mark spent only 45 days in prison, even though he was accused of being a thief, a gang member and an aggressor.

Months before said incident, he had already been accused of having hurt a group of black girls whom, in addition to throwing stones at them, he insulted them with racist comments by threatening to kill them.

Although he has tried by all means to erase his criminal past, the 50-year-old actor continues to live with that stigma.

Courtney Love

Who was the wife of the late singer Kurt Cobain, lead singer of the band Nirvana, has been involved in scandals of violence on more than one occasion.

One of them, when she was accused of dangerous negligence and attack, after having hit one of her followers during a presentation, in New York City, by attacking him with the base of the microphone.

In Los Angeles, he has also been in the sights of the authorities, one of those occasions when he pounced on Kristin King, an acquaintance, whom he attacked for no apparent reason.

According to the alleged victim’s statements, she was asleep in the living room of producer Jim Barber, who was Courtney’s boyfriend at the time.

After an argument between the two, Love jumped on her, hit her, pulled her hair, squeezed her breasts and threw a bottle of whiskey at her that left her face injured, for which she was forced to report her.

Other cases for which Courtney Love has been tried have been for drug possession, but that’s another story…

Hi Guru!

The holidays are coming and I want a new suit. Are ruffles still used?

Monica

Hello Monica:

They are super on trend! In fact, this is their season, by all means buy yourself one!

Guru kisses, XOXO