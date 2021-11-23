Will Smith and that addiction to “wild sex”: that’s how I reacted to orgasm

In his new autobiography, Will Smith revealed unpublished details regarding his youth and sex life

Will Smith, which starting next January 13, 2022 we will be able to see at the cinema with A winning family – King Richard, has recently published a new autobiography, simply titled Will. In this book, the star has chosen to tell his story without filtering it and without excluding any detail relating to his love and sexual life. A passage, which concerns his youth, particularly impressed readers: in it the actor reveals how, after a particularly painful breakup, he was on the verge of becoming addicted to casual sex.

The story goes back to when Will Smith was only 16 years old. At the time, the future star was in a relationship with a girl named Melanie but, after discovering the latter’s betrayals, he decided to end the relationship. The abrupt termination of this story, as stated by Smith himself, leads him to develop a sex addiction.

I was in desperate need of feeling better, but there are no pills to cure a broken heart. I therefore resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and occasional unbridled sex.

Will Smith also revealed how promiscuity turned out in the long run terribly harmful for his mental health. In fact, he writes that, in that particular moment of his life, his malaise was such that it reached manifest through physical reactions; in particular, orgasm made him nauseous and, on some occasions, even led to vomiting. Continuing, Smith stated that, at the root of all those sexual adventures, was his need to be loved and to find a person to share his own path.

I have had sex with so many women, and it was so deeply at odds with the core of my essence that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm.

