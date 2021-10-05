Will Smith and the much desired “harem of women” with Halle Berry

Will Smith also revealed that his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith is no longer monogamous

Will Smith revealed that she once wanted to date a harem of women, including Halle Berry, when her film career and marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith they started to fall apart. The star revealed that she consulted an “intimacy coach” in the middle of her own midlife crisis.

Asked by the coach what she would like if she could ask anything in the world, Smith replied that she would like one “Harem of girlfriends” and named the actress Halle Berry and the dancer Misty Copeland as an example of women he would have liked to invite into his harem. At the urging of his coach, the actor spent a session planning his harem. Then he had a revelation. “After we planned it, I realized it was awful. Can you imagine how miserable he was? “ Smith told GQ Magazine. “I cleared my mind, letting her know it’s okay to be myself. It is fair to think that Halle is attractive. It doesn’t make me a bad person to think that Halle is beautiful, even though I’m married. While in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, my thoughts are also sins“.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also Will Smith explained why he always avoided slavery movies and why he changed his mind

The actor added that, during his marriage crisis, rented a house in Utah and was alone for 14 days before flying to Peru to take part in a series of rituals of theayahuasca. He also traveled unescorted for the first time and created a TikTok account. “I am completely open to new experiences”. In the same interview, Smith also revealed that he and his wife opened their marriage to other sexual partners after they both realized they were “unhappy.” “Jada has never believed in conventional marriage. She has family members who are not in a conventional relationship, so she grew up in a very different way than I did. There have been endless discussions about the meaning of the perfect relationship. For most of our relationship we have chosen monogamy, but it is not our idea of ​​perfection “.