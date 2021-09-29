News

Will Smith and the no to monogamy: “My wife and I are an open couple, I’ve always dreamed of a harem of women”

To hear them speak, the secret of their relationship is freedom. In all senses. Because Will Smith And Jada Pinkett have been married since 1997 and have two children (Jaden aged 22 and Willow aged 20) and in all these years they have never made a secret of crisis and betrayals. But despite this, their relationship has never failed, because transparency – also in terms of extramarital affairs – strengthened their union. And the Hollywood actor returned to talk about it on the occasion of the cover that GQ dedicated to him for the November issue.

Will Smith: “Marriage can’t be a prison”

“Jada never believed in marriage conventional, had family members who had an unconventional relationship – explains Will Smith -. So she grew up in a very different way from how I grew up. There have been endless and meaningful discussions about what perfection in a couple is. And, for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, but we didn’t think of monogamy as being perfect. The important thing is to give each other trust and freedom because marriage cannot be a prison ».

The betrayals and the harem of women

Jada had already confessed to her husband that she had been in a relationship with the singer August Alsina while on Will Smith over the years there have been several rumors about adventures with colleagues. «I do not suggest our path to anyone – explained the actor – But the experiences of freedom that we have given to each other and unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love. We have done everything possible to distance ourselves from each other. Only to realize that it is not possible ». The actor says he always dreamed of having a harem of women. And he also mentions the names, speaking of the Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry or the dancer Misty Copeland or her life coach Michaela Boehm: «We talked about it a lot and we planned the harem. It was a liberating exercise. At first I thought it was a horrible thing to have such thoughts, then I cleared my mind, and I realized it was okay to be myself. Just to think that Halle was attractive. It didn’t make me a bad person to think that Halle was beautiful, even though I’m married. While in my mind, in my Christian education, even my thoughts were sin ”.

