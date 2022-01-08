News

Will Smith and the noisy accident during the workout in the gym: “Sorry” (VIDEO)

Morning coffee had an effect on Will Smith during his gym work-out with the Miami Dolphins – watch and listen to the video.

A new video posted on his Instagram profile shows Will Smith struggling with the workout morning at the gym in the company of the Miami Dolphins. Too bad that good intentions were interrupted by a fart sudden.

Yes, such an event can happen to even the most famous Hollywood movie stars. Will Smith’s last morning work-out with the Miami Dolphins was interrupted by a loud fart. The protagonist of I am legend, however, took the opportunity to laugh and joke about it.

The moment was immortalized by a video that Will Smith immediately uploaded to his Instagram page. The actor wrote: “Training with the Miami Dolphins was going well until the morning coffee took effect on my gut …”. The interpreter used as a caption: “They told me to relax all the muscles …!”.

The video shows Will Smith working out but letting a fart escape in the middle of the work-out. Obviously, everyone present laughed and the atmosphere became even more laughable due to the declarations of the actor, who said: “Oh my God, sorry. Excuse me so much. Is there a shower in here by any chance?”.

Some users took the opportunity to write: “It happens … But the fact that it happens to Will Smith is even more fun!” And “I’ll be able to sleep better at night knowing Will Smith farts too!”.

Will Smith recently starred in Welcome to Earth, a series that premiered on Disney + on December 8th.


