Will Smith and the other celebrities

And instead it happens that we are so anchored to conventions, or to what they taught us as children, that we can’t look further . Polygamy, for example, represents one of the biggest taboos of our time, yet just take a look around to understand how monogamy is no longer the one and only way to show mutual love.

Love manifests itself in many different forms, some of which are unknown or incomprehensible to us, yet none of this is worth less than the other . After all, we have the right to choose how to live what is one of the strongest, purest and most authentic feelings in the whole world.

I’m telling us the protagonists of the star system, those we see on the big screen, those we follow on social networks, whom we acclaim and appreciate, the same ones who have chosen to live an open relationship so that their stories do not turn into suffocating prisons.

So they did it, finding an unsuspected and hardly understandable balance for us. One of the most famous and emblematic couples in this sense is the one formed by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, his wife since 1997 and mother of his three children. The two form one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood, but also the most talked about.

They confessed, without any hesitation, that at some point in their relationship they realized that a turning point had come. Both unhappy and satisfied they chose to become one non-monogamous and happy couple, a rational choice also shared by the children.

The Smith family has since abandoned the traditional concept of love forever and this hasn’t gone to the detriment of their relationship at all. From that moment on they are more united than ever.

And they are certainly not the only ones in the star system who no longer believe in monogamy. The beautiful Scarlett Johansson, now in her third marriage, has stated outspokenly that she does not believe in monogamy and that, indeed, this is not something that can naturally belong to human beings.

Also Monica Bellucci has spoken out on this issue, and while she has not claimed to be polyamorous, she has admitted that she does not believe in carnal fidelity. According to the Italian actress, what really matters in a relationship is respect for feelings.

Tilda Swinton and John Byrne, married from 1989 to 2003, said they had an open marriage and were happy nonetheless. According to some, even the most beautiful former couple in Hollywood, the one formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, would have married the concept of an open couple. Galeotta was the interview released by Jolie in which she admitted that fidelity was not essential and that she and Brad had chosen not to chain or limit each other.

The one formed by Bella Thorne and Benji are added to the open couples. In their case, however, as the singer has stated in several interviews, it’s not about polyamory: it’s just the former star of Disney Channel to allow himself some acquaintances with other women, with the consent of his partner, of course.