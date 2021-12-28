News
Will Smith and the other celebrities
Love manifests itself in many different forms, some of which are unknown or incomprehensible to us, yet none of this is worth less than the other. After all, we have the right to choose how to live what is one of the strongest, purest and most authentic feelings in the whole world.
And instead it happens that we are so anchored to conventions, or to what they taught us as children, that we can’t look further. Polygamy, for example, represents one of the biggest taboos of our time, yet just take a look around to understand how monogamy is no longer the one and only way to show mutual love.