Will Smith and the shock background in his new book: “I Wanted to Kill My Dad to Avenge My Mom”

For the first time Will Smith it’s said in the autobiography “Will”, written with the author and blogger Mark Manson, which comes out on November 9 and will be in Italian bookshops on November 11 for Longanesi in the translation by Paolo Lucca and Giuseppe Maugeri.

A “memoir” of 400 pages

In the overwhelming memoir of over 400 pages, with a photographic insert with unpublished images, the actor, producer and musician, two-time Oscar nominee, winner of four Grammy Awards and the Naacp Image, tells with great honesty how we can get to truly mastering one’s emotions by making a journey of inner discovery in which it puts us in front of what can be achieved through the exercise of pure willpower, and what, by doing so, one risks leaving behind forever.

The authoritarian father

From an anxious and apprehensive child in a dysfunctional family in the suburbs of Philadelphia, the second son of a tough and authoritarian father, to Hollywood star, undisputed star, box office winner. The whole incredible story of Will Smith, the former Prince of Bel-Air who made generations dream and laugh with his adventures on the big screen, tells the epic clash between love, ambition, fear and success. Whether you are one of the most powerful and overpaid Hollywood actors or an ordinary person struggling with common problems, the truth is one and the same for everyone: to realize your ambitions without sacrificing your happiness and your happiness on the altar of success. who you love is essential to never stop learning. And also listen to the voices you don’t like, when you meet them along the way.

The idea of ​​killing the father to avenge the mother and apologize to her

In the autobiography “Will” the actor recounts his difficult childhood in Philadelphia, marked by the violence and abuse of his alcoholic father. “When I was nine – reads the People magazine which published an excerpt of her memoir – I saw my father hit my mother in the head so hard that it collapsed. I saw her spitting blood”, he writes. “That moment in that bedroom, more than any other, defined who I am. Everything I did – the awards and accolades, the spotlight, the characters and the laughs – were the thin thread to apologize to my mother, for not doing anything that day. “

The parents separated in 2000 and Will maintained a relationship with his father. The actor, however, never forgot the episode: “As a child I promised myself that one day I would avenge my mother, when I was old and strong enough. When I was no longer a coward I would kill him”.

The opportunity presented itself many years later, when the father was ill and confined to a wheelchair. “One night I was walking him from the bedroom to the bathroom. I stopped at the top of the stairs, I could have pushed him down and got away with it easily. I’m one of the best actors in the world, my 911 call would have been from Oscar. But then I shook my head. head and went to the bathroom “.

An excerpt from his new book: a passage on racism

“I’ve heard myself openly called ‘Negro’ five or six times in my entire life: twice by as many police officers, on a couple of occasions by complete strangers, on one occasion by a white ‘friend’, but never by anyone. which I thought was smart or strong. I once heard some of the white children at school ‘joking’ about a day of ‘nigger hunting’, a ‘holiday’ apparently well known in their neighborhoods. In the early 1900s, some community members Philly white women picked a specific day to attack any black people they saw wandering around the neighborhood. Seventy years later, some of my Catholic school classmates still found it amusing to joke about it. But any real experience I have had with outright racism has been. verified with people whom at best I regarded as fragile enemies. win or dodge. As a result, this form of overt racism, while dangerous and omnipresent as an external threat, has never made me feel inferior.

I grew up in the belief that I was inherently equipped to handle any problem that might arise in my life, including racism. A combination of hard work, education, and faith in God would break down any obstacle or enemy. The only variable was the degree of commitment I put into the battle.

The older I grew, however, the more I became aware of certain silent, unspoken and more insidious forms of prejudice because they were always lurking. I got into bigger trouble if I just did the same things my white classmates did.

I was consulted less frequently and felt that the teachers took me less seriously. I spent most of my childhood straddling two cultures: the black world, at home, in the neighborhood, at the Baptist church and at Papo’s shop; and the white world of school, the Catholic Church and the prevailing culture in America. I went to a church attended exclusively by blacks, lived on a street inhabited only by blacks, and grew up playing mostly with other black kids. At the same time, however, I was one of only three black children who went to Our Lady of Lourdes, the local Catholic school. […] In Catholic school, no matter how smart and good I was, I was still the black kid. At Wynnefield, no matter how up-to-date I was in music or fashion, I was never black enough. I became one of the first hip hop artists deemed “safe” enough for white audiences.

But black audiences labeled me as a wimp because I didn’t rap hardcore gangsta shit. A racial dynamic, this, destined to give me the torment for a lifetime. But just like at home, putting on a show and making people laugh became my sword and shield. I was the classic clown of the class, who told jokes, made stupid verses and never stopped making a fool of himself. And as long as I was the hilarious kid, it meant I wasn’t just the black kid.

Funny is a concept that goes beyond racial prejudice; comedy defuses all negativity. It is impossible to be angry, resentful or violent when you are doubled over with laughter. “

© All rights reserved