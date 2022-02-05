Will Smith and vampires tonight on Channel 20

Richard Matheson, this Richard Matheson is not particularly comfortable material when it comes to Hollywood transpositions. In his vast literary production, “I’m legend“Is perhaps his masterpiece and undoubtedly rather burning material which, starting from an alleged post-apocalyptic narrative sui generis, develops a profound and stratified discourse around human nature, its possibilities of coexistence and survival, its most intimate instincts.

Too much meat to translate, serve and let the public chew if your only purpose is to fill the halls of half the world to the brim.

“I am legend”: the diet made in Hollywood

What remains of New York in 2012, following a mysterious one epidemic which turned all human beings into vampires, it’s just chaos and desolation. During the day, at least, because the night is the hunting ground for the new master race. One scientist with his dog, perhaps the only one from the old world still alive, fighting for survival and for the search for a vaccine that could somehow reverse the trend and save the human race.

It is certainly no coincidence that the production has chosen Francis Lawrence directing, considered the adaptation for the big screen (and the general public) that he always directed for Warner Bros in 2005 with that other ugly cat to fry that is Constantine /Hellblazer by Gart Ennis, debased or made more digestible depending on the point of view. So the alcoholic, broken Robert Nevillecommon man with counted hours, in the hands of screenwriters Akiva Goldsman and Mark Protosevich becomes a brilliant virologist military, lucid, aware and always on the piece with encouraging and universally recognized traits of Will Smith.

“I am legend”: Will Smith and the salvation of humanity

Which, basically only on stage, holds on its solid shoulders the almost totality of a film with two faces. The first is that which methodically and effectively reconstructs what little remains of our civilization in a broken and abandoned New York and the new daily life of its last inhabitant; a city that in its moments of darkness he feels his pulsations increase dramatically and knows how to give moments of adrenaline, well-built pure action and a nice pace.

The problems begin to surface when, after placing the pawns on the chessboard, the story begins and develops into a dangerous dichotomous discourse between science and faith, certainly necessary for a senitmental-optimistic turning point of the product but which, in addition to distancing a few more million kilometers from the founding spirit of the novel, is boring before being questionable. A direction Christological-like which catapulted the film from enjoyable albeit apocryphal adaptation of a literary masterpiece ad hagiography of the martyr typical of a certain mainstream American narrative. Matheson’s “legend” takes on a completely different meaning: first of all in terms of the box office, where in the face of an initial investment of 150 million dollars the film has grossed almost 700 millions.

Andrea Avvenengo

