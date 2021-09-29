Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘We don’t practice monogamy’

The actor revealed that he has an unconventional relationship with his wife. He did so during an interview with “GQ” magazine in which he states that “Marriage must not turn into a prison”. Adding that “the experiences, the freedoms” they gave each other along with the “unconditional support” are for him “the highest definition of love”. And he confesses that he always dreamed of “having a harem of women”. Precisely this desire would have led to an awareness

Will Smith revealed that he and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith do not practice monogamy, by mutual agreement means. The actor revealed it during an interview with the magazine GQ, telling of how he and his wife have an unconventional relationship that for both of them would seem to be very satisfying. On all floors …

Seriously, the satisfaction that Smith talks about would not only seem sexual but also about something else.

“The experiences, the freedoms we have given to each other and unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love,” she said.

The dream of having a harem of women

Will Smith and a relaxed stomach, an example of “Fat acceptance”? “Marriage doesn’t have to turn into a prison,” Will Smith added during an interview with GQ. And from his words it emerges precisely how the aspect of freedom is the fundamental one, winning for him.

Recall that the one between him and his second wife is one of the most lasting marriages in the history of Hollywood. Let’s say second wife because Smith’s first consort was actress Sheree Fletcher, married in 1992 and with whom she had their first child, Willard Carroll III (known as Trey Smith). With Sheree Fletcher he divorced in 1995. Two years later, in 1997, Will Smith remarried his colleague Jada Pinkett, with whom he had two more children, Jaden Smith in 1998 and Willow Smith in 2000. Almost twenty-five years of marriage, a quarter of a century in short. Considering that in Hollywood the years of marriage are worth at least five times those of mere mortals, this couple is truly a white fly in the Olympus of showbiz. And maybe now we understand why … In the interview Will Smith recounts how he revealed to his life coach, Michaela Boehm, his dream of having a harem of women, including Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry and dancer Misty Copeland.

With Michaela Boehm he began a journey of rehab during the time he was experiencing a deep midlife crisis.

“We talked about it a lot and we planned the harem,” confessed the protagonist of “Men in Black”.

“It was a liberating exercise. At first I thought it was a horrible thing to have such thoughts (…) then I cleared my mind and realized it was okay to be myself. Just to think Halle was attractive. It didn’t make me a bad person to think that Halle was beautiful, even though I am married. While in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, my thoughts were also sinful, “said Smith.

A marriage that is open to other sexual partners

Will Smith and his € 2 million camper With this revelation to his life coach (but especially to himself), Will Smith became aware of what he really wanted. An open relationship. Talking about it with his wife, the couple decided to open their marriage to other sexual partners, this after realizing that both were “unhappy”. Loading... Advertisements So the secret of their being married for almost a quarter of a century is not monogamy, that’s it. Not to be confused with infidelity: in this case, in fact, we are talking about the exact opposite, that is, fidelity, sincerity and loyalty. Talking about a problem and dealing with it together, this one that would have saved the couple. Mutual betrayals therefore have never been such as neither of them really betrayed. In fact, the Smiths are still such.

“This is not what matters, at least within our couple. (…) For us, the important thing is to give each other trust and freedom. Because marriage” cannot be a prison “, Will Smith told GQ.

“I don’t suggest our way to anyone”

Emancipation, stop shooting of the film with Will Smith for Covid-19 Will Smith does not recommend taking the path that he and his wife have decided to take. “I do not suggest our path to anyone”, underlined the former Prince of Bel Air, explaining the reasons. “Jada never believed in conventional marriage … In her family some members had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way from me. There were endless and meaningful discussions about how to build a couple and to a great extent of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, but not thinking of monogamy as being perfect … “, said the actor, thus emphasizing that it was not only his” dream “of the ‘harem to tip the scales. Anyone who believed – up to this point – that Jada Pinkett Smith was the most understanding wife in the world, ready to sacrifice her jealousy for the sake of her husband’s well-being, changes their mind. Jada also absolutely agrees with Will Smith’s polygamous choice, indeed: she professed the need for it long before he felt the need for it. At least according to the words of Will Smith reported by GQ.

The hot revelations of the Pinkett-Smith family

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett: the best photos This one from Will Smith adds to a long list of hot sauce revelations that come from the Hollywood blazon of Pinkett-Smith.

If you have been scandalized by this Will Smith & Co. farewell to monogamy story, then you would do well not to read on … Already a few years ago, in June 2019, Jada Pinkett had shocked the right-thinking with the hot revelation in front of her daughter. “I tried threesomes”, he revealed during his talk show “Red Table”.

“I was very, very young but I didn’t like it. I did it once and I realized it wasn’t for me”, these are the words of the actress. “There wasn’t the right level of intimacy, but I always thought that if I was in love with two people it would be something else. I wanted to see what it felt like and I did. I was little, I met two people who they liked them and I said yes, “he added. But this was only the tip of the iceberg, as so many confessions lie layered under this revelation strong by Jada Pinkett … Without remembering them all, let’s bring back only a few, for example that of having had an unhealthy relationship with pornography.

A woman who has never held back in talking about herself, in any way and in front of any person. She revealed everything from her masturbation habits to confessing that she stabbed an ex-boyfriend who was too violent. From the series “bad blood does not lie”, recently also the daughter Willow Smith has joined the unconventional choir, to the point of leaving grandmother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris speechless.

Also in this case the convict was the talk show on Facebook “Red Table Talk” conducted by his mother: in April 2021 the twenty-year-old daughter of Will and Jada confessed to professing a “polyamorous” lifestyle. He had already admitted on several occasions that he was bisexual and polyfaith (which is a form of non-monogamy, like the one his parents probably follow). “With polyamory I feel that the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you, without being forced to choose monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do” , he said in April 2021, not deviating much from the statements his father is now making.

“By researching polyamory, I realized that the main reasons why monogamous relationships, and therefore also marriages, fail and end in divorce, is infidelity,” added the girl.