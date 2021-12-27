Will Smith, anecdote about Jada Pinkett Smith: “That sex scene in front of my grandmother ..!”

During his participation in The Graham Norton Show, Will Smith revealed an anecdote from his past that he also stars as a protagonist Jada Pinkett. Before his future wife met his grandmother, Smith arranged for the woman to witness the filming of a sex scene with the actress as the protagonist!

Will Smith said that, at the time, Jada Pinkett Smith was meeting her family members but meeting with grandmother Gigi – defined “very religious” – had not yet happened. The protagonist of I am legend told: “My grandmother didn’t know about Jada’s work so I arranged for her to witness a sex scene of her on a movie set. My grandmother came in, saw Jada and commented, ‘Until recently, people haven’t they undressed on set! ‘”.

Later that same day, Will Smith commented on the incident with Jada Pinkett and stated: “Well, this joke is not funny now but in 27 years it will make us laugh! I promise you, it will be like that!”. The actor revealed: “Well, it’s been 27 years and Jada has never been able to laugh!”.

Over the past few weeks, the couple has become the protagonist of a series of hot revelations. In his memoir Will, Smith stated that he had so much sex that he even felt repulsed by the act. After breaking up with his first real girlfriend, the actor began engaging in sexual relations with multiple women to overcome the trauma of separation.

Will Smith said: “At the time I had only been with my first girlfriend. Then I started having sex with everyone. For me it was a kind of therapy. I had sex with so many women that I developed a kind of psychosomatic reaction that showed up at the time. orgasm, during which I was punctually throwing up! “.